T-Mobile customers weren't crazy – their vanishing iPhones led to a $500,000 theft ring

Another smart precaution? Record yourself unboxing your new iPhone (or any pricey gadget) as soon as it arrives. Having video proof could save you a major headache if you ever need to dispute a missing package with the retailer or shipping company. The same goes for trade-ins – film yourself packing up your old device, sealing the envelope, and sending it off. That way, if something goes wrong, you've got the evidence to back you up.