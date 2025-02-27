T-Mobile customers weren't crazy – their vanishing iPhones led to a $500,000 theft ring
Remember all those reports about T-Mobile customers receiving empty iPhone boxes or sending in their trade-ins, only for them to mysteriously disappear in transit? iPhones have been vanishing for a while, leaving customers to deal with the fallout. Well, now, someone is finally being held accountable – at least for some of it.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says it all started when T-Mobile and UPS flagged major losses at two Lake Worth locations. By early October 2024, the missing inventory had added up to more than $504,000, with the first incidents dating back to July.
A major breakthrough in the case tied the thefts to GoalMind Studios, a recording studio and phone repair shop in Lantana owned by Samuel Drummond. Authorities believe the business was actually being used to offload stolen goods.
Detectives uncovered that Griffon White, a UPS supervisor, played a key role in redirecting the stolen packages to the studio. Sheldon Brown, a UPS delivery driver, was responsible for sneaking the stolen packages out of the shipping facility and handing them over to White and Christopher Palmer. Palmer, another UPS driver, took some of those stolen packages – and when he was arrested, he was even caught using one of the stolen phones.
On February 25, detectives carried out four arrest warrants and raided GoalMind Studios. So far, the investigation has confirmed at least 16 thefts from a UPS hub in Riviera Beach, with T-Mobile's documented losses now standing at around $269,036.
Just because one theft ring has been taken down doesn't mean others aren't still out there. So, it's always a good idea to stay cautious when trading in an old device or buying a new one – especially if you're dropping over $1,000 on an iPhone that's being shipped to you. If possible, picking up your phone in-store might be the safer bet, even if it's not always the most convenient option.
Another smart precaution? Record yourself unboxing your new iPhone (or any pricey gadget) as soon as it arrives. Having video proof could save you a major headache if you ever need to dispute a missing package with the retailer or shipping company. The same goes for trade-ins – film yourself packing up your old device, sealing the envelope, and sending it off. That way, if something goes wrong, you've got the evidence to back you up.
Suspecting foul play, T-Mobile launched an internal investigation and planted GPS trackers in packages they believed were being stolen. The trail eventually led them across the country – to California.
Brown, White, and Palmer are now facing serious charges, including racketeering, grand theft, fraud, dealing in stolen property, and illegally using communication devices. As for Drummond? He skipped town and is currently on the run with an active warrant out for his arrest.
Another smart precaution? Record yourself unboxing your new iPhone (or any pricey gadget) as soon as it arrives. Having video proof could save you a major headache if you ever need to dispute a missing package with the retailer or shipping company. The same goes for trade-ins – film yourself packing up your old device, sealing the envelope, and sending it off. That way, if something goes wrong, you've got the evidence to back you up.
