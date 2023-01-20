This phone would fold and roll your world, if it were ever to become real
Samsung has done a lot for foldable phones. The company has released numerous flagships like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which not only promote the technology, but also strive to improve it with each next iteration.
And while Samsung’s upcoming planned event relates to the expected Galaxy S23 flagship series, that doesn’t mean that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn’t being worked on as we speak. But until the time to unveil it comes, other companies aren’t waiting around — they are exploring new possibilities both with products and concepts.
Tecno — a phone and laptop company known for its unique-looking smartphones — have come forward with a concept for a smartphone which doesn’t only fold. Once expanded, it rolls too! And thanks to AndroidAuthority for sharing this one.
The Tecno Phantom is a cool name for an impressive foldable and rollable phone.
Now, let’s be clear: this phone isn’t being worked on and it’s probably not gonna become a reality in the foreseeable future. However, it just plain looks so cool. From the renders, it looks to be slimmer than current foldables like the Oppo Find N2.
It also has a — well, technically tertiary — screen on its back, just under its triple camera array, which has a cosmic vibe going for it. The small screen reminds of the one found on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Presumably, it would allow you to do pretty much the same things: like checking the time, your notifications and helping out with a selfie once in a while.
Naturally, this can help fix some existing issues that foldables are faced with, such as odd aspect ratios. But it will surely create new ones too, for apps and features alike, so maybe it’s a good thing that the phone is not real… yet.
However, the real fun starts when you unfold the device. When unfolded, a user could — if only it were real — pull on it ever so gently in order to have it roll out and expand the screen, increasing it in size and changing its aspect ratio.
It isn’t hard to imagine how tech like this feels like proper magic.
Some of you might recall the Oppo X from 2021 at this point, but that one isn’t out yet either. And no wonder — technology like this is really hard to pull off, even today. If it wasn’t, Samsung would’ve probably already done it by now, but even the foldable screens they showcased this year weren’t 100% optimized yet.
The Tecno Phantom is just that: a very cool concept that allows our imagination to run wild. While wildly unrealistic, especially with this thing of a body, this is still important. After all, imagination is precisely what pushes the boundaries of modern tech, and we, for one, can’t wait to see a phone that’s like this become a reality.
