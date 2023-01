This phone would fold and roll your world, if it were ever to become real

it rolls too

it just plain looks so cool

it were

yet

Now, let’s be clear: this phone isn’t being worked on and it’s probably not gonna become a reality in the foreseeable future. However,. From the renders, it looks to be slimmer than current foldables like the Oppo Find N2 It also has a — well, technically tertiary — screen on its back, just under its triple camera array, which has a cosmic vibe going for it. The small screen reminds of the one found on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 . Presumably, it would allow you to do pretty much the same things: like checking the time, your notifications and helping out with a selfie once in a while.However, the real fun starts when you unfold the device. When unfolded, a user could — if onlyreal — pull on it ever so gently in order to have it roll out and expand the screen, increasing it in size and changing its aspect ratio.Naturally, this can help fix some existing issues that foldables are faced with, such as odd aspect ratios. But it will surely create new ones too, for apps and features alike, so maybe it’s a good thing that the phone is not real…