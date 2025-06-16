Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
This new software update may have left this particular Galaxy Watch model behind

The newest Samsung watch beta reveals who gets Wear OS 6 — and who doesn’t

Image of four Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models
The Galaxy Watch 4 may be nearing the end of its software journey. Samsung has just launched the One UI 8 Watch beta based on Wear OS 6, but this latest update comes with a small catch that might mean a lot for owners of its older smartwatches.

In a beta rollout notice shared on Samsung’s official forums, the company notes that only users with the Galaxy Watch 5 or newer models are eligible to join the program. While Samsung didn’t come out and say that the Watch 4 won’t get the new One UI 8 Watch software, the absence of the 2021 model from the list speaks volumes.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was Samsung’s first smartwatch to switch from Tizen to the revamped Wear OS platform, launching in August 2021. It helped mark a major turning point for Android-based wearables. But that same August date now seems to work against it. Samsung’s unofficial update policy for smartwatches has typically included about three years of major support. That puts the Watch 4 on a tight deadline before it ages out — and Wear OS 6 may not arrive in time.


To be clear, Samsung’s official three-year promise originally applied to its older Tizen-based wearables, not necessarily to newer Wear OS models. That gives the company some wiggle room, though history suggests the clock is ticking. The Galaxy Watch 3, for example, received its final update in late 2023, just three years after launch. The Watch 4 last received an update in May 2025.

As for what this means in practice, there’s still a chance that smaller updates or security patches could arrive later. But based on the way the One UI 8 Watch rollout is being handled, it seems unlikely that major updates are still planned for the Galaxy Watch 4.

It’s not exactly unexpected. Devices with limited hardware typically fall off the update roadmap once new features outgrow the older chipsets. Samsung isn’t alone in this — both Google’s and Apple’s smartwatches also follow similar lifespans. Apple generally supports its Apple Watches with software updates and hardware repairs for a minimum of five years from when the product was last sold, which can sometimes bring the support window up to seven years.

That said, it would have been nice to see Samsung officially confirm its plans, especially for customers who bought the Watch 4 expecting long-term support. On the flip side, those still using the device can take some comfort in knowing it had a strong run, and the wearable space continues to evolve quickly.
