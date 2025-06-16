Samsung announces Galaxy Watch upgrades for better sleep, fitness, and recovery

New features for the upcoming Galaxy Watch





Here are the new features Samsung has announced today:

Bedtime Guidance: for optimizing your sleep habits

Vascular Load: measuring stress on your vascular system when you sleep

Running Coach: strategizing your training

Antioxidant Index: measuring carotenoids for healthy aging

All these features are extremely helpful, especially for people like me who would love to improve their health, sleep, and overall wellbeing, but don’t really know where to start. And also, needing lots of motivation.





Availability

Galaxy Watch 8