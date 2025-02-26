This new 5G modem could bring satellite connection even to your budget phone
Up Next:
The Mobile World Congress 2025, one of the biggest tech events of the year, is about to kick off, bringing with it a wave of exciting new tech announcements. The latest one is from MediaTek, the Taiwanese chipmaker.
MediaTek is unveiling its M90 5G-Advanced cellular modem, and AI (probably unsurprisingly) is at the core of what sets this new model apart from previous generations.
On top of that, MediaTek's UltraSave tech boosts the M90's efficiency by up to 18% compared to its predecessor. This means future devices with this chipset should enjoy longer battery life and better overall performance.
MediaTek also mentions that the M90 integrates satellite technology for both low-data tasks like messaging and high-data activities like web browsing and video calls (something that Verizon and AT&T users will actually soon be able to make). This means phones with this modem will stay connected, even when you're off the beaten path and out of typical cellular range.
Finally, focusing on data performance, MediaTek's M90 modem is capable of delivering downlink speeds up to 12Gbps and gives its uplink a 20% boost. It supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave (a frequency range that can carry an incredible amount of data), along with dual 5G SIM dual-active capabilities, allowing data use on both SIMs simultaneously.
Right now, the M90 is still being tested to make sure it meets the right standards, with samples expected to be ready by mid-2025.
MediaTek is unveiling its M90 5G-Advanced cellular modem, and AI (probably unsurprisingly) is at the core of what sets this new model apart from previous generations.
With the MediaTek Modem AI (MMAI), the M90 can analyze network conditions, detect user patterns, optimize power management, reduce latency, and boost connectivity. For you, this means that phones with MediaTek's latest modem should deliver fewer dropped calls, faster internet speeds, and smoother streaming – even when the network's not at its best.
On top of that, MediaTek's UltraSave tech boosts the M90's efficiency by up to 18% compared to its predecessor. This means future devices with this chipset should enjoy longer battery life and better overall performance.
The advanced AI and 5G features in our M90 modem make it possible for OEMs to offer differentiated performance with more design flexibility, as well as a highly integrated and optimized total solution for the best possible user experience across devices. MediaTek has pushed the limits in 5G-Advanced connectivity, and we are already behind the scenes developing technologies enabling next generation networks evolving towards 6G.
– Mingxi Fan, Senior General Manager of Wireless Technology Group at MediaTek, February 2025
The company claims the M90 modem can pinpoint your location with 99.5% accuracy, allowing it to know whether you're indoors, outdoors, or on the move. This level of precision will be super useful for tracking lost devices and offering more precise navigation.
MediaTek also mentions that the M90 integrates satellite technology for both low-data tasks like messaging and high-data activities like web browsing and video calls (something that Verizon and AT&T users will actually soon be able to make). This means phones with this modem will stay connected, even when you're off the beaten path and out of typical cellular range.
While MediaTek's chips occasionally pop up in premium flagships, they are usually found in budget and mid-range smartphones. So, the big takeaway here is that with this new modem, even more affordable phones could offer satellite connectivity in the future – and that's pretty exciting!
Finally, focusing on data performance, MediaTek's M90 modem is capable of delivering downlink speeds up to 12Gbps and gives its uplink a 20% boost. It supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave (a frequency range that can carry an incredible amount of data), along with dual 5G SIM dual-active capabilities, allowing data use on both SIMs simultaneously.
Right now, the M90 is still being tested to make sure it meets the right standards, with samples expected to be ready by mid-2025.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: