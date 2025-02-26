This new 5G modem could bring satellite connection even to your budget phone



– Mingxi Fan, Senior General Manager of Wireless Technology Group at MediaTek, February 2025



The company claims the M90 modem can pinpoint your location with 99.5% accuracy, allowing it to know whether you're indoors, outdoors, or on the move. This level of precision will be super useful for tracking lost devices and offering more precise navigation.



While MediaTek's chips occasionally pop up in premium flagships, they are usually found in budget and mid-range smartphones. So, the big takeaway here is that with this new modem, even more affordable phones could offer satellite connectivity in the future – and that's pretty exciting!



Finally, focusing on data performance, MediaTek's M90 modem is capable of delivering downlink speeds up to 12Gbps and gives its uplink a 20% boost. It supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave (a frequency range that can carry an incredible amount of data), along with dual 5G SIM dual-active capabilities, allowing data use on both SIMs simultaneously.



Right now, the M90 is still being tested to make sure it meets the right standards, with samples expected to be ready by mid-2025.