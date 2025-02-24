AT&T and Verizon customers will soon be able to make video calls by satellite

AT&T

AST SpaceMobile initiated the video call from Midland, Texas to AT&T in Dallas | Image credit: AT&T

April 2023: first two-way voice call over AT&T spectrum

spectrum June 2023: first over-the-top video application call over AT&T spectrum

spectrum September 2023: first direct-to-cellular 5G call over AT&T spectrum

spectrum January 2024: public safety's mission-critical capabilities and First Priority successfully tested in collaboration with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority)

May 2024: AT&T and AST SpaceMobile enter into a definitive commercial agreement

and AST SpaceMobile enter into a definitive commercial agreement September 2024: first five commercial satellites launched, called BlueBirds

Even thoughhad become an investor and strategic partner of AST SpaceMobile, the company also signed an agreement with. Together with the carrier, AST SpaceMobile successfully completed its first video call using the carrier’s spectrum in June 2023.Here are some of the most important milestones that involveand AST SpaceMobile partnership:AST SpaceMobile is also known for making the world’s first space-based two-way telephone call with smartphones (Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone) using one of its satellites.The company also made the first 4G and 5G connectivity from a satellite in space directly to smartphones using the prototype satellite, achieving download rates as high as 21 Mbit/s.