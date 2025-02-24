GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

AT&T and Verizon customers will soon be able to make video calls by satellite

Both AT&T and Verizon have a few partnerships with satellite service providers, including AST SpaceMobile, a company that is trying to build a space-based cellular broadband network that would allow smartphones to connect to satellites in areas without coverage.

Today, the two major US carriers announced they completed their first satellite to cellular-enabled video call with AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites. The latter are among the largest commercial communication arrays in low Earth orbit.

The successful trials involve a live video call between two mobile devices with one connected via satellite and the other connected via AT&T’s and Verizon’s terrestrial network connections.

The video call trials are the results of the recent approval from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) to AST SpaceMobile authorizing testing using the carriers’ spectrum in the United States.

Back in May, AST SpaceMobile announced a $100 million partnership with Verizon to expand coverage to more remote parts of the United States, beyond the reach of a land-based network.

AST SpaceMobile initiated the video call from Midland, Texas to AT&T in Dallas | Image credit: AT&T

Even though Verizon had become an investor and strategic partner of AST SpaceMobile, the company also signed an agreement with AT&T. Together with the carrier, AST SpaceMobile successfully completed its first video call using the carrier’s spectrum in June 2023.

Here are some of the most important milestones that involve AT&T and AST SpaceMobile partnership:

  • April 2023: first two-way voice call over AT&T spectrum
  • June 2023: first over-the-top video application call over AT&T spectrum
  • September 2023: first direct-to-cellular 5G call over AT&T spectrum
  • January 2024: public safety's mission-critical capabilities and First Priority successfully tested in collaboration with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority)
  • May 2024: AT&T and AST SpaceMobile enter into a definitive commercial agreement
  • September 2024: first five commercial satellites launched, called BlueBirds

AST SpaceMobile is also known for making the world’s first space-based two-way telephone call with smartphones (Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone) using one of its satellites.

The company also made the first 4G and 5G connectivity from a satellite in space directly to smartphones using the prototype satellite, achieving download rates as high as 21 Mbit/s.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

