Android Display Xiaomi

This is what Xiaomi's Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitors might look like

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
This is what Xiaomi's Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitors might look like
While we're waiting for Samsung's next folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone, two patents (1, 2) from Xiaomi have just surfaced last Friday, showing that the Chinese giant too is working on either one or two phones with a similar phone factor.

And now thanks to designer Technizo Concept and LetsGoDigital we can see what Xiaomi's Flip phones might look like, as we've received the following gorgeous 3D renders based on the patents' images.



Like the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3, the two Xiaomi phones shown here are planned to fold like a classic flip phone, as opposed to the book form factor of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its predecessors.

The two patents, and in turn the renders shown here differ from each other mainly by their camera modules on the back. Xiaomi's first patent shows a phone with a horizontal camera module holding two cameras, a flash, and a mini display, while the phone in the second patent sports a circular camera module. That one holds one extra camera, three in total, but no mini display to rely on when the phone is closed.

Both patents were filed on September 30, 2020 in Europe and were just released last Friday. This would suggest that if Xiaomi moves forward with a phone like this, it will be made available in Europe.

While we wait for the releases of this year's folding-screen flip phones, you may be interested in phones that are already on the market – check out our Galaxy Z Flip review and our Motorola Razr 2020 review.

And of course, as always, it's worth mentioning that giant smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi are constantly patenting designs and ideas. But patents are no guarantee that we'll ever see most of Xiaomi's ideas come to life in the form of a final product. But in this particular case, at least a single flip phone from Xiaomi this year seems quite plausible.

