Miniature you, maximum impact: the latest AI craze

The internet is full with action figures of some of the most famous people right now.









How to turn yourself into an action figure using ChatGPT?

Video credit – Tech Muster

So, wanna join the latest AI trend and see yourself boxed up like a Barbie or a superhero? Here's how to make your very own action figure starter pack using ChatGPT – and yeah, it is actually pretty easy. So, wanna join the latest AI trend and see yourself boxed up like a Barbie or a superhero? Here's how to make your very own action figure starter pack using ChatGPT – and yeah, it is actually pretty easy.



Head to ChatGPT (website or app and log in or create an account.)* Click the "Add" button to upload a picture of yourself. For best results, go with a full-body photo that clearly shows your outfit. The clearer the shot, the better your action figure will turn out. Here is the recommended prompt with which you can get great results: Didn't nail it the first time? No biggie. Just update the prompt with more details – maybe change the color of the box, add some accessories, or switch up the pose. The more specific you are, the better the result. Once you are happy with the result, just download the image and post it wherever – TikTok, Instagram or wherever your boxed-up alter ego belongs.

Recommended Stories *You can make your action figure for free, but remember you only get a limited number of prompts each day. So, if you hit a prompt limit, don't panic – you can either try again tomorrow or upgrade to the Plus plan for unlimited access.

Alright, so I gave the prompt above a shot and made my own action figure and I am sharing it just to prove how quick and easy the whole thing is. Alright, so I gave the prompt above a shot and made my own action figure and I am sharing it just to prove how quick and easy the whole thing is.







It took me about a minute to come up with the prompt, and just a few more for ChatGPT to generate the final result. And honestly? It turned out pretty awesome, especially considering I didn't tweak anything afterward. Straight out of the box (pun intended).





Now, trends like this come and go and I'm sure next week we will see some other hype around AI-generated images. After all, the tech is here, it is available and it is really up to our imagination to use it. What do you think about all this? Are you into this trend?





And would you give it a try? And hey, if you end up using the prompt we shared here, I’d love to hear how it turned out! Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments or tag us with the results on our social media channels.

While there is no single creator behind the trend, it really took off recently. TikTok users, in particular, have been using the hashtag #BarbieBoxChallenge to showcase their boxed avatars. And with generative AI tools more accessible than ever, it only takes one clever prompt to turn yourself into a toy.Just recently, OpenAI dropped a new image generator inside its GPT-4o model, making it even easier to jump on the trend. So, if you are ready to see yourself as a boxed-up icon – Barbie style or full-on action hero – here is how to get started.