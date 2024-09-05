Thinnest foldable Magic V3 get priced lower than Z Fold 6 despite the specs beat

The world's thinnest foldable phone - the Honor Magic V3 that we just reviewed - has officially gone global, with prices in all main regions where it will be sold.









In a bit of bad news for Samsung, Honor has priced it lower than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , despite that it is way more elegant and offers better specs in all aspects.

Honor Magic V3 price





€1,999 (€1,699 with €300 discount coupon) + gifts

£1,699 (£1,399 with £300 discount coupon) + gifts





The €1,999 or £1,699 Honor Magic V3 price is for the version with 12GB RAM and the whopping 512GB of storage. For comparison, a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 costs €2,119 and Samsung immediately put that version on a €1,999 promo today.





Honor, however, is running a monthlong promo during which the Magic V3 can be bought for €1,699 or £1,399, plus it throws in a number of freebies of your choosing, from free display insurance, to its fitness smartwatch or ANC earbuds that basically bring the V3 price to the level of flagship phones with rigid displays.





Honor Magic V3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6





One has to hold the Honor Magic V3 in their hand to really appreciate how slim the phone is. When closed, it is already on par with most flagships in size and weight, and when opened it is the thinnest thing, as if you are only holding a screen with AI functionality in your hand.

















The record-breaking hinge that is only 2.84 mm wide has left a lot of extra space to add other structural reinforcements into the backplate to make the thinnest foldable phone more durable. Thanks to the use of another set of swing arms to the hinge, the Magic V3 can withstand up to 500,000 folding cycles, which is very impressive for a phone that is just 4.35mm when opened. It is also IPX8 rated for water immersion and survives a washing machine cycle.



Recommended Stories





As for the rest of the specs, they match or beat the Galaxy Z Fold 6 - a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and up to 16GB RAM, a 5,150 mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, and two 120Hz LTPO displays, a 6.43-inch cover screen, and an impressive 7.92-inch 2156x2344 main screen that is protected by an impact-resistant silicone gel material.





Honor already managed to beat Samsung in terms of foldable phone sales in the world's second-largest market for bendy handsets, Europe, and that was with the sales of the Magic V2 in the previous quarter. Now, with the release of the Magic V3, Samsung can only hope that the thicker Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that it is about to unveil this month or in October, will sway enough buyers to compensate. Honor already managed to beat Samsung in terms ofsales in the world's second-largest market for bendy handsets, Europe, and that was with the sales of the Magic V2 in the previous quarter. Now, with the release of the Magic V3, Samsung can only hope that the thicker Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition that it is about to unveil this month or in October, will sway enough buyers to compensate.

When we add the camera with a 50 MP 1/1.56-inch main sensor and a 50 MP 1/2.56-inch one with 3.5x periscope zoom lens, plus a 40MP ultrawide camera with macro focusing abilities, and two 20 MP selfie snappers on each display, things are getting quite hairy for the competition.