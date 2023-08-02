Samsung is facing problems with Galaxy S23 Android 14 beta rollout

There was a lot of chatter that Samsung's Android 14-based One UI 6.0 rollout would begin earlier than last year and the rumors were even confirmed by a Samsung representative but those plans have been derailed.













While that's sure to let some users down, especially given that Android 14 beta has been available for some top Android phones from Google, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Nothing for a while, Samsung made the wise choice by not going ahead with an update full of problems.





After the flagship Galaxy S23 line, the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 were supposed to get Android 14 in the second week of August. Changes made to Samsung's website indicated that One UI 6 would come to the US and India after Germany.





Android 14 will bring a slew of new changes including better handling of background apps, letting users move content between apps without needing to launch them first, a more customizable lock screen, and new privacy and security features.





Samsung's software update game is second to none, with the company offering more years of support than Google and being on time with monthly updates. Samsung had vowed to deliver the Android 14 update more swiftly and it was almost on track to deliver on the promise, but things have gone a little haywire now.





The Galaxy S23 was initially expected to get Android 14 beta in mid-July and the stable version was rumored to be here by October. Google's Pixel phones, meanwhile, will probably get the public version of Android 14 this month.