GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

There's an unexpected twist in Verizon's latest "iPhone on us" trade-in offer

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Galaxy S Series iPhone
Image of the Verizon logo on a black background
Several Verizon customers have been receiving a text today with a tempting new offer: you can get a brand new iPhone 16 from Verizon, even if your old phone is broken, and you don't have to switch your current phone plan. Verizon is letting people trade in almost any old phone, no matter how bad it looks or works, to get the newest iPhone.

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, it appears that the only catch is the 36-month agreement you will be bound to should you go for this. Basically, as explained by a Redditor, the iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage costs $830. That amount will be technically divided over length of the contract, which in this case is 36 months, which equals $23.05 a month. Trading in a device will cancel out that monthly payment in the form of credits.

This offer is currently being sent out via text to several Verizon customers, although it is not known exactly how candidates are being chosen or if you can access this offer directly from the Verizon site. As of right now, the only options I see publicly listed for existing customers requires users to be enrolled in the Unlimited Ultimate plan, which is not a requirement in the offer that is being sent via text, which states the below:

Get an iPhone 16 on us ($830 in value) when you trade in any phone from Apple, Samsung or Google, any condition guaranteed
Verizon offer text to customers, March 10th, 2025

A similar offer is being sent geared towards the Android crowd, offering a Galaxy S25 Ultra for $5 a month while keeping the current plan with any trade in, in any condition. In the past, phone companies usually made you sign up for a new, more expensive plan if you wanted a deal on a new phone in order to get people to stay with them. But, a lot of people didn't like having to change their plans or needing a phone in perfect shape. Verizon's new offer appears to change this requirement.

There's quite a bit of discussion in online forums right now about this deal, and many are surprised to hear that Verizon will take any phone. Some wonder if there's a catch, while others want to know exactly how broken or old a phone can be when traded in. Some also question if there are any hidden costs or long contracts associated.

If you received the aforementioned text with any of these offers, we would suggest first checking the terms carefully, particularly those surrounding paying off the phone early — if that's something you might want to do in the future. Otherwise, on paper, this sounds like a great offer for those looking to buy an iPhone 16 or a Galaxy S25 Ultra without an up-front investment.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless