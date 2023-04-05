The Roku Channel brings more than a dozen Warner Bros. channels to its customers
The ever-expanding Roku Channel has just announced that more than a dozen new linear channels are available for its customers. Starting today, The Roku Channel fans can enjoy 14 Warner Bros. linear channels that offer top-tier programming from the iconic company’s content library.
At least two HBO shows that have been canceled have found a home at The Roku Channel, but a bunch of other dramas and soap operas that are already popular around the world. Here is the full list of Warner Bros. linear channels that are now available to The Roku Channel customers:
The new Warner Bros. channels add to the over 350 linear channels that The Roku Channel offers to its users for free. The service can be access through Roku devices, the web, iOS and Android device, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.
- WB TV All Together: Programming includes Head of Class, Better With You, Eight is Enough and more.
- WB TV At the Movies: Programming includes Born to Be Wild, Matchstick Men and Joe Versus the Volcano.
- WB TV Crime Scenes: Programming includes Murder Chose Me, A Crime to Remember, Southern Fried Homicide and more.
- WB TV Family Rules: Programming includes Long Lost Family, The Little Couple, My Five Wives, and more.
- WB TV How To: Programming includes How It’s Made, How to Build Everything, and How the Earth Works.
- WB TV Keeping it Real: Programming includes Fboy Island, Legendary, Bachelor in Paradise, and more.
- WB TV Love & Marriage: Programming includes Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta, Four Weddings, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding, and more.
- WB TV Mysteries: Programming includes Mysteries at the Museum, Mysteries at the Monument, Off Limits, and more.
- WB TV Paws & Claws: Programming includes Bad Dog!, My Cat from Hell, Too Cute and more.
- WB TV Slice of Life: Programming includes Extreme Couponing, Breaking Amish, and Toddlers & Tiaras.
- WB TV Supernatural: Programming includes Ghost Brothers, Paranormal Lockdown, Most Terrifying Places in America and more.
- WB TV Sweet Escapes: Programming includes Cake Boss, Cupcake Wars, Crazy Cakes and more.
- WB TV Watchlist: Programming includes Raised by Wolves, Westworld, La Femme Nikita, Nikita, and more.
- WB TV Welcome Home: Programming includes Caribbean Life, Buying Alaska, Bahamas Life, and more.
