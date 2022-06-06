The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
The Roku Channel is adding new content all the time, which is probably one of the reasons it’s one of the most popular providers of live TV channels. Today, the service announced that no less than 50 Live TV channels will be available for free via The Roku Channel.
The new Live TV channels will be available as part of a new category of entertainment called Espacio Latino, a brand-new Spanish language hub in the United States, which offers thousands of hours of content to Spanish-speaking audiences in one easy location.
Out of the 50 Spanish language Live TV channels available through Espacio Latino, over 25 are brand-new to The Roku Channel. Keep in mind that all channels will be accessible via Espacio Latino and The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide. Also, content from Premium Subscriptions will be available for streamers to enjoy in the category.
Last but not least, fans of Espacio Latino should expect even more content, as Roku is working with multiple content partners, including NBCUniversal Telemundo, Hemisphere Media Group, Eurochannel, Weather Group, BBC Studios, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Television, A+E Networks, and more.
The new Live TV channels will be available as part of a new category of entertainment called Espacio Latino, a brand-new Spanish language hub in the United States, which offers thousands of hours of content to Spanish-speaking audiences in one easy location.
Apart from sports, news entertainment, telenovelas, movies, and music, Espacio Latino will also feature thousands of free, original, and exclusive movies and TV shows in Spanish, plus popular English titles dubbed and subtitled.
Out of the 50 Spanish language Live TV channels available through Espacio Latino, over 25 are brand-new to The Roku Channel. Keep in mind that all channels will be accessible via Espacio Latino and The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide. Also, content from Premium Subscriptions will be available for streamers to enjoy in the category.
According to Roku, some of its original titles will be available on Espacio Latino too, including the recently released title Mamas (narrated in Spanish by Zoe Saldana), as well as Natural Born Narco, which will debut on July 8.
Last but not least, fans of Espacio Latino should expect even more content, as Roku is working with multiple content partners, including NBCUniversal Telemundo, Hemisphere Media Group, Eurochannel, Weather Group, BBC Studios, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Television, A+E Networks, and more.
Things that are NOT allowed: