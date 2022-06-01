The Pixel Watch's battery life and charging speed have leaked; they are disappointing
With the tease of the Pixel Watch, the silence around Google's first-ever smartwatch has been broken, and new rumors regarding the wearable appear constantly. Previously, we reported the supposed battery size of the smartwatch — which is a 300mAh cell — but we didn't know what battery life and charging speed the Pixel Watch would have. Now, a new report from 9to5Google sheds some light on the matter.
If the rumor is true, one day of battery life sounds disappointing, at least. This is precisely the main gripe that Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 users have with their smartwatches. Although great devices overall, both wearables need to be charged every day. And when you think about it, you would expect Google to have tried making a watch that could compare with these two flagship smartwatches and at the same time give people what they mostly want, i.e., a better battery life out of their devices.
According to rumors, the Pixel Watch will take around the same time to fully charge as the Galaxy Watch 4, which needs roughly 110 minutes to top up. If you charge your wearable during the night, it isn't such a problem. After all, most smartwatches take one to two hours to fully charge. But when you consider that the Apple Watch Series 7 needs around 75 minutes to top up, Google could have done a better job with the charging speed of its first smartwatch.
It must be noted that these are only rumors, and there is currently no word from Google about the battery life and the charging speed of the Pixel Watch. We will see if these stats are true once Big G releases its wearable, but until then, we sincerely hope the leakers are wrong.
According to 9to5Google's sources, the Pixel Watch will be able to last only one day on a single charge. It's not clear if Google used features like Always On Display or sleep tracking during the testing. So, there is a probability that these functionalities could have been active during the trials, which could explain why the watch's battery life was so poor.
Now, after we have talked about how much time the Pixel Watch will last on a single charge, let's see how much time it will need to top up back to 100%. Spoiler alert: it's again disappointing.
