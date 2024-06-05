Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Pixel 6a becomes the best phone for someone on a budget after this discount at Woot

The Pixel 6a becomes the best phone for someone on a budget after this discount at Woot
We may already have a new affordable Pixel phone in the face of the Pixel 8a, but if you are someone on a shoestring budget who doesn't have $499 to spare, the Pixel 6a is the phone you should get.

Yeah, yeah, we know that this is an old phone which was released back in 2022. However, this bad boy is currently on sale for just $249.99 at Woot. The listed usual price of the phone is $349.00, so you'll score sweet savings of $99 by taking advantage of this deal. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the phone is in brand-new condition and not an open box. So, the offer just became even more enticing. That being said, acting fast is just crucial here, as this is a limited-time deal and will expire soon.

Google Pixel 6a: Just $249.99 at Woot!

Woot is selling the Pixel 6a for $99 off its listed price. The phone is unlocked and in brand-new condition. Furthermore, It offers good performance, takes gorgeous pictures and has good battery life. The Pixel 6a is the best choice for a Pixel user on a budget. So act fast and get one for less now while you can!
$99 off (28%)
$249 99
$349
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 6a (Chalk): Save $54 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag a Pixel 6a on Amazon and save $54.
$54 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Woot offered a similar deal on the Pixel 6a a few weeks ago. However, the discount was $89 at that time. So, we guess, Lady Luck is feeling even more generous now. Therefore, if you missed your chance, we suggest fixing your mistake now and pulling the trigger on this deal today!

With Google's first-gen Tensor chipset under the hood, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space, the Pixel 6a should still be delivering good performance and has enough firepower for day-to-day tasks. However, given its age, it may find it difficult to handle more demanding tasks or run intensive games.

On the flip side, the Pixel 6a still takes gorgeous-looking photos as it comes equipped with Google's famous software magic, despite packing 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide cameras. The phone can also record videos at up to 4K at 60fps. In addition, its 4,410mAh battery on board can get you through the whole day without top-ups.

The Pixel 6a may not be on the top of your shortlist, but for $249.99, the phone is a real steal. So don't waste time and snag one for less before the offer expires!
