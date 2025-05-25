Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The OpenAI deal with Jony Ive should be a wake up call for Apple

The design world aligns with AI, leaving Apple's approach in question.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Image of Jony Ive and Sam Altman meeting at a bar
For years, Apple sailed smoothly, its legacy of groundbreaking products like the iPhone casting a long shadow of success. But lately, a sense of inertia seems to have settled in Cupertino. While the cash registers keep ringing and the user base remains massive, the spark of radical innovation feels somewhat dimmed. And the recent alliance between OpenAI and design guru Jony Ive? That should serve as a blaring alarm for Apple, even if it doesn't foreshadow an immediate downfall.

The news that Ive, the design mind behind Apple's most iconic creations, is joining forces with Sam Altman's OpenAI sent ripples through the tech world. For those unfamiliar, Ive's departure from Apple in 2019 was a significant moment. He was the aesthetic heart of the company for decades, shaping the look and feel of everything from the iPhone to the iMac.

The initial narrative when Ive left Apple was one of continued collaboration, but that clearly hasn't panned out. Instead, he's now aligned with a company at the forefront of artificial intelligence, a domain where Apple has admittedly been playing catch-up.


Meanwhile, while other tech giants have been aggressively pushing AI, Apple's advancements have appeared more incremental. The upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference is expected to showcase software refinements rather than any major AI leaps. This focus on the familiar, while perhaps comforting to its existing user base, risks leaving Apple behind as AI increasingly becomes the tech that is shaping future devices and user experiences.

Now, some have questioned if there is a world where Apple, instead of OpenAI, would have acquired Ive's company. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's assessment, this is unlikely considering Apple's history under Tim Cook's leadership, where large acquisitions haven't been the norm.

The understanding is that Apple has historically been hesitant to spend exorbitant sums, rarely exceeding the $3 billion mark for an acquisition, especially one that has yet to release a tangible product. Furthermore, the fact that many of that company's designers and engineers are former Apple employees could have created a potentially awkward dynamic. While a return of Ive might have echoed Steve Jobs' comeback after the NeXT acquisition, it likely remained a distant possibility for both parties.

Recommended Stories
Ultimately, the Ive-OpenAI deal isn't necessarily a death blow for Apple. The iPhone isn't going anywhere overnight, and the first devices from this new partnership aren't slated to directly compete with it.

However, it's an undeniable warning. The landscape is evolving rapidly, with AI poised to be as transformative as the multitouch display was years ago. Apple needs to demonstrate a bolder vision for the future that goes beyond iterative updates and embraces the AI revolution. This Ive + Altman collaboration serves as a stark reminder that clinging too tightly to past glories can be a dangerous strategy in the relentless world of tech.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
T-Mobile Starlink beta’s list of eligible devices reduced, some phones no longer allowed [UPDATED]
T-Mobile Starlink beta’s list of eligible devices reduced, some phones no longer allowed [UPDATED]

Latest News

Apple’s upcoming iPad robot loses features to make its launch deadline
Apple’s upcoming iPad robot loses features to make its launch deadline
The US-bound Motorola Edge (2025) has just leaked in all its (familiar) glory
The US-bound Motorola Edge (2025) has just leaked in all its (familiar) glory
Unplug from social media with Metro by T-Mobile’s latest old-school flip phone
Unplug from social media with Metro by T-Mobile’s latest old-school flip phone
Apple expert says the company has an innovation problem and is losing its edge. Do you agree?
Apple expert says the company has an innovation problem and is losing its edge. Do you agree?
Apple’s upcoming iOS 7 moment is bigger than we knew
Apple’s upcoming iOS 7 moment is bigger than we knew
Premium Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds receive generous $102 discount, making them a must-have
Premium Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds receive generous $102 discount, making them a must-have
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless