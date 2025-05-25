The OpenAI deal with Jony Ive should be a wake up call for Apple
The design world aligns with AI, leaving Apple's approach in question.
For years, Apple sailed smoothly, its legacy of groundbreaking products like the iPhone casting a long shadow of success. But lately, a sense of inertia seems to have settled in Cupertino. While the cash registers keep ringing and the user base remains massive, the spark of radical innovation feels somewhat dimmed. And the recent alliance between OpenAI and design guru Jony Ive? That should serve as a blaring alarm for Apple, even if it doesn't foreshadow an immediate downfall.
The news that Ive, the design mind behind Apple's most iconic creations, is joining forces with Sam Altman's OpenAI sent ripples through the tech world. For those unfamiliar, Ive's departure from Apple in 2019 was a significant moment. He was the aesthetic heart of the company for decades, shaping the look and feel of everything from the iPhone to the iMac.
The initial narrative when Ive left Apple was one of continued collaboration, but that clearly hasn't panned out. Instead, he's now aligned with a company at the forefront of artificial intelligence, a domain where Apple has admittedly been playing catch-up.
Jony Ive and Sam Altman join forces. | Image credit — OpenAI
Meanwhile, while other tech giants have been aggressively pushing AI, Apple's advancements have appeared more incremental. The upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference is expected to showcase software refinements rather than any major AI leaps. This focus on the familiar, while perhaps comforting to its existing user base, risks leaving Apple behind as AI increasingly becomes the tech that is shaping future devices and user experiences.
Now, some have questioned if there is a world where Apple, instead of OpenAI, would have acquired Ive's company. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's assessment, this is unlikely considering Apple's history under Tim Cook's leadership, where large acquisitions haven't been the norm.
The understanding is that Apple has historically been hesitant to spend exorbitant sums, rarely exceeding the $3 billion mark for an acquisition, especially one that has yet to release a tangible product. Furthermore, the fact that many of that company's designers and engineers are former Apple employees could have created a potentially awkward dynamic. While a return of Ive might have echoed Steve Jobs' comeback after the NeXT acquisition, it likely remained a distant possibility for both parties.
Ultimately, the Ive-OpenAI deal isn't necessarily a death blow for Apple. The iPhone isn't going anywhere overnight, and the first devices from this new partnership aren't slated to directly compete with it.
However, it's an undeniable warning. The landscape is evolving rapidly, with AI poised to be as transformative as the multitouch display was years ago. Apple needs to demonstrate a bolder vision for the future that goes beyond iterative updates and embraces the AI revolution. This Ive + Altman collaboration serves as a stark reminder that clinging too tightly to past glories can be a dangerous strategy in the relentless world of tech.
