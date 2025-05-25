The OpenAI deal with Jony Ive should be a wake up call for Apple













The understanding is that Apple has historically been hesitant to spend exorbitant sums, rarely exceeding the $3 billion mark for an acquisition, especially one that has yet to release a tangible product. Furthermore, the fact that many of that company's designers and engineers are former Apple employees could have created a potentially awkward dynamic. While a return of Ive might have echoed Steve Jobs ' comeback after the NeXT acquisition, it likely remained a distant possibility for both parties.Ultimately, the Ive-OpenAI deal isn't necessarily a death blow for Apple. The iPhone isn't going anywhere overnight, and the first devices from this new partnership aren't slated to directly compete with it.

However, it's an undeniable warning. The landscape is evolving rapidly, with AI poised to be as transformative as the multitouch display was years ago. Apple needs to demonstrate a bolder vision for the future that goes beyond iterative updates and embraces the AI revolution. This Ive + Altman collaboration serves as a stark reminder that clinging too tightly to past glories can be a dangerous strategy in the relentless world of tech. Meanwhile, while other tech giants have been aggressively pushing AI, Apple's advancements have appeared more incremental. The upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference is expected to showcase software refinements rather than any major AI leaps. This focus on the familiar, while perhaps comforting to its existing user base, risks leaving Apple behind as AI increasingly becomes the tech that is shaping future devices and user experiences.Now, some have questioned if there is a world where Apple, instead of OpenAI, would have acquired Ive's company. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's assessment , this is unlikely considering Apple's history under Tim Cook 's leadership, where large acquisitions haven't been the norm.

The initial narrative when Ive left Apple was one of continued collaboration, but that clearly hasn't panned out. Instead, he's now aligned with a company at the forefront of artificial intelligence, a domain where Apple has admittedly been playing catch-up.