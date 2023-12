The Nothing CMF watch app was also discovered to have security flaws

The CMF Watch app required users to create an account with an email address and password, and the app then encrypted that data. However, the app also left the decryption method for that data available within the app itself. This meant that a malicious actor could easily access that sensitive information.

The company has since partially fixed the problem by updating the encryption method for the password, but the email address is still technically at risk. However, in a statement to 9to5Google, Nothing stated that it is "currently working" to fix the remaining issues and has since opened up a point of contact for security vulnerabilities.While it is great news that Nothing has acknowledged the issue and is taking the necessary steps to correct it, it is somewhat worrying that the company keeps finding itself in this position. As a relatively new OEM, and especially one that is trying to get a new sub-brand off the ground, having lapses in their security is not a good look. Hopefully, Carl Pei and his team have learned from this experience and do a better job of making sure their apps are secure, especially when a third party company is involved in the process.