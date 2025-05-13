The new Windows 11 Start menu is tame – but these rejected designs are anything but
From full-screen chaos to phone-focused layouts, Microsoft’s early Start menu concepts took some wild turns.
Image Credit - Windows on Unsplash
Microsoft is bringing a new Start menu to Windows 11 later this year. The new customizable layout combines the all-app list and the main Start menu page.
Now, Microsoft is sharing in a new blog post how this new Start menu was designed, with the aim of maintaining familiarity while making it easier to access your apps. The blog post also gives us a glimpse at some other design concepts for the new Start menu that the company explored during the development and early planning of the changes.
Another design seems to be somewhat of a successor to Windows 8's full-screen menu. That, I reckon, not a lot of Windows 11 fans would have been fans of. This design shows a "Start screen" and a blurred background taking up the display area. You can see your pinned apps above, and a "create" section where you can launch Microsoft services like Designer, Clipchamp, or PowerPoint.
Many of the shown designs have such an area, or both a "create" and a "for you" section. The "for you" section was aimed at showing your upcoming day, including any meetings or tasks to complete, alongside recent files. The Start menu that will start shipping soon doesn't have both of these sections.
All of these designs were discarded, and Microsoft has preferred a simpler Start menu.
As you can see from the designs, the company has explored a variety of options, some more exciting than others. One of the designs appears to attempt to fuse the Windows 10 Start menu with Windows 11: all apps list is to the forefront on the left side, while Windows 11's pinned and recent files are on the right.
Another Start menu design shows an area dedicated to your phone. The Phone Link companion is shipping now with the new Start menu, but one of the designs shows it integrated into the menu itself, instead of appearing just as a sidebar.
The customizable Start menu Microsoft has picked. | Image Credit - Microsoft
