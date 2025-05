Windows 11 is getting a serious glow-up – here's what's coming to Copilot+ PCs

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Photos, Paint, Snipping Tool new features





Paint will add support for object selection abilities. Also, you will be able to create stickers in Paint in response to a text prompt.







The Snipping Tool gets an AI-powered scan of your screen for a tightly cropped capture. Also, you will be able to use automatic adjustments to capture a tight frame around the content. On top of it all, Snipping Tool is also getting a text extractor and a color picker!

Accessibility features

Windows Insiders: new Windows 11 experiences in the coming months

Availability of all the features

Read with Immersive Reader

Practice in Reading Coach

Ask Copilot

Snipping Tool Perfect Screenshot

Snipping Tool text extractor and color picker

Rich image description in Narrator (only on Snapdragon for now)

Schedule a meeting with Teams

Send a message with Teams

Ask M365 Copilot

Convert to table with Excel

Draft with Copilot in Word

Locate and install apps through Microsoft Store with Windows Search

Enhances search in Photos

Paint Sticker Generator

Paint Object Select

AI agent in Settings

New Start menu with phone companion

AI actions in File Explorer

Notepad AI features

Copilot on Windows app update

Alongside the new Surface hardware , Microsoft also announced a plethora of new features for Windows 11 and Copilot+ PCs. The tech giant called those features the "next wave of Windows experiences".Recently, Microsoft started shipping some Copilot+ PC features, including Recall and Click To Do . Now, some more features will be added to those.First, you'll be able to harness the powers of an AI agent in Windows 11 to help you find settings and adjust them. You will be able to use natural voice to explain what you want, and then the AI will help you find the appropriate setting. Also, if you grant permission to this agent, it will be able to change settings for you.Click To Do is also getting more actions. Like "Ask Copilot", which will be able to act on an image or text, like drafting content in Word based on what's on your screen. Click To Do will also allow you to engage Reading Coach or use Immersive Reader, on top of that, it will gain the ability to chat through Teams or send details from your screen to an Excel table.As for Windows search, the AI will be able to locate and install apps through the Microsoft Store, while the Photos app will also get enhanced search.Copilot+ PCs exclusive apps or AI-powered ones will display a badge in the Microsoft Store so you can clearly see them.The Photos, Paint, and Snipping Tool will also get some update love.The Photos app will soon allow you to position up to three light sources for relighting of your photos. You can also set the color of these sources and pick a focus point. This 'relighting' can be done manually or using presents.Voice Access, which is an exclusive feature to Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon chips, will be getting an improved Narrator, able to describe images. The feature will ship to Copilot+ PCs with Intel or AMD at a later point as well.Windows Insiders will get to check out some new Windows 11 experiences soon. Those include a phone companion and AI actions within File Explorer. AI in File Explorer will let you summarize content, edit images, and do other things as well.Meanwhile, the Start menu is also getting more customization options soon.Notepad will gain the ability to generate text, summarizing content with AI, and some formatting features like bold and italic.All these features will be exclusive to Copilot+ PCs. Today, some of them are shipping to Windows Insiders, while others are scheduled for future updates. First, Snapdragon-powered machines would be getting them, while AMD and Intel Copilot+ PCs will get to enjoy them at a later date.Available now to Windows Insiders:Coming to Windows Insiders later this month:Coming to Windows Insiders in the following months: