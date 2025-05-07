Windows 11 is getting a serious glow-up – here's what's coming to Copilot+ PCs
Alongside the new Surface hardware, Microsoft also announced a plethora of new features for Windows 11 and Copilot+ PCs. The tech giant called those features the "next wave of Windows experiences".
Recently, Microsoft started shipping some Copilot+ PC features, including Recall and Click To Do. Now, some more features will be added to those.
First, you'll be able to harness the powers of an AI agent in Windows 11 to help you find settings and adjust them. You will be able to use natural voice to explain what you want, and then the AI will help you find the appropriate setting. Also, if you grant permission to this agent, it will be able to change settings for you.
Click To Do is also getting more actions. Like "Ask Copilot", which will be able to act on an image or text, like drafting content in Word based on what's on your screen. Click To Do will also allow you to engage Reading Coach or use Immersive Reader, on top of that, it will gain the ability to chat through Teams or send details from your screen to an Excel table.
As for Windows search, the AI will be able to locate and install apps through the Microsoft Store, while the Photos app will also get enhanced search.
Copilot+ PCs exclusive apps or AI-powered ones will display a badge in the Microsoft Store so you can clearly see them.
Photos, Paint, Snipping Tool new features
The Relight feature in Paint. | Image Credit - Microsoft
The Photos, Paint, and Snipping Tool will also get some update love.
The Photos app will soon allow you to position up to three light sources for relighting of your photos. You can also set the color of these sources and pick a focus point. This 'relighting' can be done manually or using presents.
Paint will add support for object selection abilities. Also, you will be able to create stickers in Paint in response to a text prompt.
Snipping Tool Perfect Screenshot. | Image Credit - Microsoft
The Snipping Tool gets an AI-powered scan of your screen for a tightly cropped capture. Also, you will be able to use automatic adjustments to capture a tight frame around the content. On top of it all, Snipping Tool is also getting a text extractor and a color picker!
Accessibility features
Voice Access, which is an exclusive feature to Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon chips, will be getting an improved Narrator, able to describe images. The feature will ship to Copilot+ PCs with Intel or AMD at a later point as well.
Windows Insiders: new Windows 11 experiences in the coming months
Windows Insiders will get to check out some new Windows 11 experiences soon. Those include a phone companion and AI actions within File Explorer. AI in File Explorer will let you summarize content, edit images, and do other things as well.
Meanwhile, the Start menu is also getting more customization options soon.
Notepad will gain the ability to generate text, summarizing content with AI, and some formatting features like bold and italic.
Availability of all the features
All these features will be exclusive to Copilot+ PCs. Today, some of them are shipping to Windows Insiders, while others are scheduled for future updates. First, Snapdragon-powered machines would be getting them, while AMD and Intel Copilot+ PCs will get to enjoy them at a later date.
Available now to Windows Insiders:
- Read with Immersive Reader
- Practice in Reading Coach
- Ask Copilot
- Snipping Tool Perfect Screenshot
- Snipping Tool text extractor and color picker
- Rich image description in Narrator (only on Snapdragon for now)
Coming to Windows Insiders later this month:
- Schedule a meeting with Teams
- Send a message with Teams
- Ask M365 Copilot
- Convert to table with Excel
- Draft with Copilot in Word
- Locate and install apps through Microsoft Store with Windows Search
- Enhances search in Photos
- Paint Sticker Generator
- Paint Object Select
Coming to Windows Insiders in the following months:
- AI agent in Settings
- New Start menu with phone companion
- AI actions in File Explorer
- Notepad AI features
- Copilot on Windows app update
