The new Pixel 7 series can fix your old blurred photos

Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 preorder discount The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat! $670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift $229 $899 Pre-order at BestBuy The Pixel 7 preorders are made even more affordable by Best Buy Best Buy will give you $370 for your Pixel 5 and a $100 e-Gift card towards Google's new Pixel 7 costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. Upgrading from the two-year-old Pixel 5 will net you the Pixel 7 for just $129 over at Best Buy! $470 off (78%) Trade-in Gift $129 $599 Pre-order at BestBuy







However, although the Tensor G2 now enables you to fix your photos, it will be even better if your pictures don't get blurred in the first place. And it looks like with its new silicon and new Pixel handsets, Google has lowered the chances of your photos getting blurred.



Google’s Pixel’s already did that, especially around faces, but by using machine learning de-noiser the Tensor G2 sharpens the picture and makes Pixel’s Night Sight feature faster, thus neutralizing the blurry effect that could appear when taking a shot in low-light conditions. This way, the new Pixel 7 series produces beautiful low-light photos with "the same amount of clarity." And to lower the chances of you getting a blurred picture even more, the Pixel 7 automatically fuses images from the Ultrawide and Main cameras.









Google's new phones are already available for pre-order. The Pixel 7 will cost you $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro — $899. Both phones will hit the shelves next week. Google's new phones are already available for pre-order. The Pixel 7 will cost you $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro — $899. Both phones will hit the shelves next week.