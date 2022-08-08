The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
According to the Geekbench database, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will have an octa-core processor, which will have four cores clocked at 2.02GHz, three cores clocked at 2.75GHz, and one core clocked at 3.19GHz. If these numbers look familiar, it's because they are the same as the ones in the Geekbench listing for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This means the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will have Qualcomm's latest and greatest silicon under its hood, just like the Razr 2022.
Those interested in Geekbench scores can spot that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra scored 1318 in the single-core and 4235 in the multi-core tests. In comparison, the OnePlus 10T, which OnePlus recently released and comes equipped with the same silicon, scored 1049 and 3495 on its single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.
In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will allegedly have a triple camera setup with a 200MP main sensor— made by Samsung — a 50MP ultrawide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto shooter. We can all agree that a 200MP main camera just sounds insane. The Motorola X30 Pro will also have a 200MP main shooter, making the X30 Pro and the Edge 30 Ultra the first ever smartphones with 200MP main cameras. We just can't wait to test Samsung's new sensor and see if it is really as good as the company claims.
As for the price of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the rumors say that it will probably start at Rs 69,999, which, converted into US dollars, is around $880. However, keep in mind that the prices in different markets vary, so most likely, this won't be the price tag you will see in the US stores.
In the listing, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra runs on Android 12 and has 12GB of RAM, but Motorola may offer more RAM and storage options when it releases the phone. For example, according to a listing on TENAA, the Moto Razr 2022 will come with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. For the Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola might offer similar options as well.
According to the rumor mill, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will have a 6.67-inch OLED display, which will support a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s expected to come with 256GB of storage, but, as we said, Motorola might offer more storage options. The Edge 30 Ultra might have a 4,500mAh battery and support 125W fast wired charging.
