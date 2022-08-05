Moto Razr 2022 launch back on track - this time, the date is August 11th
We are back on track, ladies and gentlemen. After the abrupt last-minute cancellation of the launch event for the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola has given us a new date to look forward to - August 11th.
In a post on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging website, Chen Jin (the head of Motorola and Lenovo mobile) announced that the official launch event for the Moto Razr 2022 will take place on August 11th. This information has since been covered by GSMArena in a recent article.
It should be noted that the Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro were set to launch officially in China on August 2nd. The date was strategic in a sense given that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the biggest competitor to the Razr 2022, will be officially unveiled on August 10th. Under the previous schedule, Motorola’s foldable would have made its debut a full week before the Z Flip 4.
For reference, the reasons behind the decision to push back the event were never disclosed. Most analysts speculate that the cancellation was the result of rising geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan, which has reached a boiling point with the official visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. It appears that politics spell trouble even for tech nerds.
Jin also posted a very sleek picture of the Moto Razr 2022 displaying the date and time of the launch event on the outer screen of the device. Now would be a good moment to mention that the Motorola X30 Pro is also set to make its debut alongside the Razr 2022, but it seems that the latter has stolen the spotlight all for itself.
Now, the Moto Razr 2022 launch event will actually take place on the day after the one for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Needless to say that this confirms Motorola’s ambition to stand its ground against Samsung, the undisputed leader in the foldable market.
