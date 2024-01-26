The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
In a world of ever-increasing smartphone prices, sometimes it's easy to feel priced out of the market. Smartphones have become an indispensable part of our daily lives, but the escalating prices of flagships can be a major deterrent, especially when you are on a budget.
Luckily, the world of Android smartphones offers a variety of affordable options that bring great value for money, and Motorola's latest entry-level offerings, the Moto G04 and Moto G24 are proof of that.
What do you get for your money?
For a starting price of just €119 for the Moto G04 and €129 for the Moto G24 (they are still only available in Europe, but that equates to about $129 and $140 when directly converted), you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. Both phones feature large, 6.6-inch IPS LCDs with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. They're also powered by somewhat capable processors, the Unisoc T606 in the Moto G04 and the MediaTek Helio G85 in the Moto G24, which can handle everyday tasks.
Here's the Moto G24 design
And because no one wants to be tethered to a charger all day long, Motorola has equipped both the Moto G04 and G24 with massive 5,000mAh batteries, promising you can go for hours without needing to plug in. What is more, fast charging is a feature not reserved for mid-rangers and flagships anymore.
Yes, some cheap phones support fast charging, too, and the Moto G04 and Moto G24 are among them. The availability of fast charging on budget phones has increased in recent years as manufacturers have recognized the demand for this feature.
Both phones run the latest Android 14 out of the box. While Motorola has not committed to providing software updates and security patches, usually budget smartphones get only one or two major OS updates and two or three years of security patches. In general, budget smartphones receive less support than flagship smartphones, but they can still be a good value for the money.
Affordability doesn't always mean compromise
Contrary to popular belief, budget-friendly Android phones don't necessarily skimp on features and performance. Many of the best affordable phones, including ones from OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola, offer decent specs and capabilities that can handle everyday tasks. From seamless multitasking and gaming to capturing stunning photos and videos, these phones provide a satisfying user experience without breaking the bank.
Motorola smartphones, however, not only come with lower price tags compared to those from other manufacturers but also often receive substantial discounts, leading to even more affordable prices. This makes the decision to purchase them much easier.
There are several reasons why opting for an affordable Android phone is a wise decision, regardless of your age or lifestyle. It can serve as an ideal first phone for a young student, for example. Budget phones are more than capable of helping you stay connected with friends, use social media, access online resources, and take notes during class without concerns about losing, breaking, or the risk of theft.
Why choose affordable Android phones?
There are several reasons why opting for an affordable Android phone is a wise decision, regardless of your age or lifestyle. It can serve as an ideal first phone for a young student, for example. Budget phones are more than capable of helping you stay connected with friends, use social media, access online resources, and take notes during class without concerns about losing, breaking, or the risk of theft.
Companies can provide budget smartphones for their workers. This can be a cost-effective way to ensure all employees have access to a reliable and secure device for work-related tasks and communication. Seniors may also find value in opting for a more affordable phone, as it can fulfill basic tasks without putting a strain on their wallets.
Actually, for anyone simply seeking a good smartphone without overspending, budget Android phones are an excellent choice. Given the affordability of Moto's phones and their sleek designs, choosing one might be no-brainer.
Benefits of affordable Android smartphones:
- Of course, the price: Budget-friendly Android phones offer significant savings compared to premium devices.
- Key features: Budget phones provide essential features for everyday use, including capable processors, large displays, and long-lasting batteries.
- Up-to-date software: Many affordable Android phones run the latest versions of Android, ensuring access to the latest features and security enhancements.
- Upgrade flexibility: With their affordable prices, these phones are more easily replaceable when new models are out.
So, don't let high-end smartphone prices deter you from enjoying the benefits of a smartphone. Explore the world of affordable Android phones and discover the power of technology without straining your wallet.
