Motorola's newest entry-level phones come with smooth screens, large batteries, and great prices





The Moto G04 and Moto G24 are also unsurprisingly extremely similar to the third-gen Moto G Play unveiled last week, as well as the G14 and G34 models that broke cover in the latter stages of 2023. What makes these puppies highly appealing to the masses, of course, are their crazy low price points combined with some decidedly respectable features (especially as far as the G24 is concerned) and what Motorola is advertising as "premium" designs and build materials.

An expectation-exceeding low-end Android soldier with a 50MP camera





Because it's probably made entirely from plastic, we're not sure we really agree with Motorola's characterization of the Moto G24's build quality as "premium." But the 6.6-inch handset does unquestionably exceed our expectations (just as its manufacturer claims) when it comes to camera capabilities, screen technology, battery capacity, and charging speeds.





That's all with the G24's €129 recommended price point for select European markets taken into consideration, of course, which we could try to convert into US dollars but there's not really any reason to do that. The chances of ever seeing this thing commercially (and officially) released stateside are pretty much nonexistent, even though Motorola is ready to confirm later availability across Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific at this time.









A 50MP primary rear-facing camera equipped with fancy Quad Pixel technology is quite possibly the most impressive spec of the ultra-affordable (4G LTE-only) Moto G24, which also supports 90Hz display refresh rate capabilities while packing octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processing power and a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging speeds.





not the Don't get us wrong, this is most definitelythe best mid-range phone money can buy in (early) 2024, but that's mainly because it's not really a mid-end affair to start with. Instead, the €129 price tag firmly puts the Moto G24 in the low-end category, and for a low-end smartphone, that centered hole punch certainly qualifies as a "premium" design choice and (almost) everything else is remarkably advanced too.





You even get a secondary rear-facing shooter (albeit a not-very-great one with Macro Vision capabilities and a modest 2 megapixel count), as well as Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers for "immersive" sound, a not-too-bad 8MP selfie camera, and even pre-loaded Android 14 software.

An even cheaper phone with a similarly "premium" design





When we say "similar", we actually mean pretty much identical, as there's almost no way to tell the Moto G04 apart from the higher-end G24 at first glance. That's obviously a good thing and a great compliment for the humbler new Motorola device, which is however only slightly more affordable than the Moto G24.









In all honesty, the G04 doesn't look like it will justify your €119 expense with basically the same 90Hz 6.6-inch display and 5,000mAh cell as the €129 G24 but a considerably more modest-sounding 16MP rear camera (with no secondary sensor at all), only a 5MP selfie shooter, and slower 10W charging.





Like its slightly costlier and significantly better brother, the Moto G04 uses RAM Boost technology to transform internal storage into so-called "virtual RAM" and, well, boost its memory to help with multitasking when you need that most. Also like the G24, this entry-level device is hitting European stores today, with sales set to expand to Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions at later dates.