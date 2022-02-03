Check out the most eagerly awaited smartphones for 2022

We could take a poll to see which smartphones consumers are most looking forward to arriving this year. But could we trust the answers? As the great Dr. Gregory House said often, "Everybody Lies." Is there a way that might be less prone to manipulation to see which connected handsets are constantly on the minds of consumers around the world?





Yes, there is. Mozillion is a platform that is used to buy and sell new and second-hand smartphones. The company came up with a list of 50 new smartphone models anticipated to be released globally this year. The number of global searches for each model under any variation of the phone's name (the example used by Mozillion is Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro, Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus, Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, Magic 3 Pro Plus) over the last 12 months was used to compute the final rankings.

No surprise which phone tops the list!







Perhaps unsurprising, topping the list with 1,110,030 searches over the last 12 months is the Apple iPhone 14 . What we've heard about the device so far is that the Pro models will replace the notch with a hole-punch opening next to a lozenge (or pill) shaped opening. All four models will have their rear camera array flush with the back of the phone eliminating the camera bump, and the 4nm A16 Bionic chip will power the entire line.





Apple is expected to do away with the iPhone mini and replace it with a non-Pro version of the 6.7-inch Pro Max. So in September, we should see Apple lift the curtain on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.







The next phone on 2022's most anticipated list is also not surprising. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was searched for 518,000 times globally over the last 12 months. The three-phone series will be unveiled next Wednesday and the big news here is that the Galaxy S22 Ultra really looks like a replacement for the Galaxy Note which ended its run in 2020.





Leaked images reveal that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look different than the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ with its squared-off corners resembling the Galaxy Note. In addition, the phone will come with the S Pen out of the box and the device has a built-in silo to store the digital pen just like the Galaxy Note used to have.







Third with 285,470 global searches is the iPhone SE 3. The "Budget" iPhone model will look the same as the previous model released in 2020. That means you can expect it to sport the same 4.7-inch LCD display.





The big change will be under the hood where we could find the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset driving the device. And reportedly, the iPhone SE 3 will be the first SE model to support 5G connectivity. We might see some other upgraded specs when it comes to the cameras on the phone and the battery.







With 195,700 global searches, the Vivo V23 is next. Unveiled last month at CES 2022, the series includes the Vivo V23 Pro and V23 5G. Depending on the light that hits these phones, the color of their body changes. With a 44W fast charger, both of these models will fully charge their batteries in 30 minutes. The two variants each come with a 50MP selfie camera sensor.





The Xiaomi 12 completes the top five with 165,300 global searches. Introduced late in December, the The Xiaomi 12 completes the top five with 165,300 global searches. Introduced late in December, the Xiaomi 12 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest AP chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is the new branding system being used by the chip designer whose 2021 flagship was the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Google Pixel 6a is number 14 with Pixel Fold number 17 on the list of top 20 anticipated phones for 2022







The Xiaomi 12 series includes the Xiaomi 12, the 12 Pro, and the 12 X. The 12 Pro has the largest screen of the series at 6.73-inches. The AMOLED panel features a QHD+ resolution and comes with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The three cameras on the back will all use 50MP sensors, and the 4600mAh battery charges with a wire at 120W.





The next five phones on the list include and the number of global searches each received include:





Oppo Reno 7 (162, 610)

OnePlus 10 (148,100)

Realme GT 2 (134,700)

Nokia X50 (92,100)

Honor Magic 3 (89,720)





The second half of the top 20 most eagerly anticipated phones for 2022 starts with the foldable Oppo Find N . It continues with the:





Huawei Mate 50

Poco X4

Google Pixel 6a

Redmi K50

Nokia 10/X60

Google Pixel Fold

Poco F4

Oppo Find X4/X5

Asus ROG Phone 6





Is the phone that you're most anxious to see in 2022 on the list?

