The latest Diesel Griffed launches with the latest Wear OS and a brand-new companion app

What features does the Diesel Griffed Gen 6 have?



Heart Rate Sensor

Blood Oxygen level measurements

Stress level monitoring

Sleep tracking

Enabled to work with Alexa

Support for Spotify and YouTube Music

Google Wallet payments

And look good it does! The Diesel Griffed comes in Silver and Gunmetal Black colors and has four different straps. Two of them are metal, one is nylon with fabric, and lastly, there is a leather one too, and they do bring out a completely different feel for the watch.

When will the Griffedn Gen 6 be available to purchase?

The Griffed Gen 6 will be on sale starting December 1 through Diesel’s online store. The price point rests at $350 (£329 for the UK), which s quite the hefty sum, given that Samsung’s latest Watch 5 costs $259.99 for a watch with more features, including fitness tracking and an IP68 rating.



The watch's case is made from stainless steel, measuring 1,79" (45.5mm). It's not IP rated, but it's listed as being 3ATM water resistant, which means that you can't go showering or swimming with it, but rain, sweat, or splashes should be fine.

Charging speed is one of the most notable improvements of the Diesel Griffed Gen 6. It's being described as double what it used to be, as now the smartwatch is able to get 80% of charge in just 30 minutes.

The brand-new companion app will allow you to view your health and wellness data and will let you turn on a smart battery function. The Fossil Gen 5 also had a similar function, which allowed you to switch between different battery settings, depending on how long (and how actively) you were planning to use the smartwatch.

Of course, the app is also the place you'd want to go to change your Griffed's watchface. We've not seen any new watchfaces from Diesel, besides the one you can see above, but with this smartwatch being powered by Wear OS, it will likely get support for third-party watchface apps too.

While the latest Griffed doesn't go above and beyond to reinvent the smartwatch formula, it offers most of what users have come to expect from the competition: