The Google Clock app is getting a handy timer widget

The new Google Clock app timer starter widget | Images credit — Mishaal Rahman (X)









One of the standout features of this new widget is its simplicity. You don't need to navigate through the app or even open it to set a timer. Just a few taps on your home screen, and you're good to go. This is especially handy when you're cooking, working out, or doing any other activity where you need to keep track of time but don't want to interrupt your flow.





Another great thing about it is its flexibility. The preset buttons are great for quick timers, but the custom timer option means you can set any duration you need. And the fact that it shows your active timers right on the widget means you can always see how much time is left without having to open the app.





This new Timer Starter widget is a welcome addition to Google Clock's existing collection of widgets, which includes analog and digital clocks, a stacked clock, a stopwatch, and a world clock. With this new widget, Google Clock is becoming even more useful for managing your time.

To get the new widget, you'll need to update your Google Clock app to version 7.9.1. While the update is available for everyone, the widget seems to be rolling out gradually. Some people are already seeing it on their phones, but it's more consistently appearing on tablets for now.