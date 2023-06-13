Ubisoft's The Division mobile game launches on iOS and Android this fall
It’s been a great week for gamers, as the industry’s giants announced new games coming to just about every platform capable of running games. Although mobile games weren’t as present in the news as they were in previous years, we still got a few interesting announcements.
If you’re a fan of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, don’t forget that you can now register for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade’s upcoming closed beta. If you’re more of an FPS (first-person shooter) person, we’re happy to report that another Ubisoft game has had its release date revealed.
The game is set after the events in The Division, so if you finished the original game, you’ll get to see how the conflict evolved after you managed to disperse the various factions battling for power. The game will be free-to-play, just like Ubisoft’s other Division project, Heartland.
If you’re a fan of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, don’t forget that you can now register for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade’s upcoming closed beta. If you’re more of an FPS (first-person shooter) person, we’re happy to report that another Ubisoft game has had its release date revealed.
The Division Resurgence is slated for release on iOS and Android this fall, Ubisoft announced yesterday during its Forward showcase. Additionally, the French developer revealed that players in certain countries will be eligible for the regional beta running from June 13 through July 24.
The game is set after the events in The Division, so if you finished the original game, you’ll get to see how the conflict evolved after you managed to disperse the various factions battling for power. The game will be free-to-play, just like Ubisoft’s other Division project, Heartland.
If you want to try out the next The Division Resurgence regional beta, you’ll be able to do so starting June 13, but only if you live in one of these eligible countries: Australia, Chile, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Spain, and Sweden. Just make sure to sign up on the game's official website.
Things that are NOT allowed: