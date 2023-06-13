Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Ubisoft opens registrations for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta

Games
@cosminvasile
Ubisoft opens registrations for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta
Officially revealed last year, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is one step close to launch. French developer Ubisoft announced yesterday during its Forward event that it has opened registrations for the game’s closed beta.

Set in ancient China, the free-to-play mobile game puts players in the shoes of and adopted child of a master assassin. The game promises to offer players the full Assassin’s Creed experience. Armed with a massive arsenal of tools, such as unique Chinese spears, double swords, and bows, players will start their journey through ancient history to unravel dangerous mysteries.

The signature parkour and combat moves are present in the game too, along with stealth mechanics. Fans of the series will want to know that Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade takes place in 215 B.C, between the events of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins.



The game is developed by Level Infinite in collaboration with Ubisoft and it’s built on Unreal Engine. No release date has been announced yet, but we do know it will be available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Fans of the franchise who want to participate in the Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta can register via the game’s official website. Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn’t confirm the exact dates of the beta trial yet, so we’ll just have to wait until the French company makes the information official.

Popular stories

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless