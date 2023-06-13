Ubisoft opens registrations for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta
Officially revealed last year, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is one step close to launch. French developer Ubisoft announced yesterday during its Forward event that it has opened registrations for the game’s closed beta.
Set in ancient China, the free-to-play mobile game puts players in the shoes of and adopted child of a master assassin. The game promises to offer players the full Assassin’s Creed experience. Armed with a massive arsenal of tools, such as unique Chinese spears, double swords, and bows, players will start their journey through ancient history to unravel dangerous mysteries.
The game is developed by Level Infinite in collaboration with Ubisoft and it’s built on Unreal Engine. No release date has been announced yet, but we do know it will be available on both iOS and Android platforms.
The signature parkour and combat moves are present in the game too, along with stealth mechanics. Fans of the series will want to know that Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade takes place in 215 B.C, between the events of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins.
Fans of the franchise who want to participate in the Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta can register via the game’s official website. Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn’t confirm the exact dates of the beta trial yet, so we’ll just have to wait until the French company makes the information official.
