The clock is ticking on the best Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-order deals; save now
One of the best times to snag a brand-new fancy smartphone at a great discount is during the pre-order period. In this timeframe, manufacturers, retailers, and carriers usually offer incredible price cuts, amazing trade-in discounts, free gift cards, and more. So, getting a new premium phone during this time is a smart decision, for which your wallet will be extremely thankful.

That's why you should consider this article your last call to pre-order the new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL as soon as possible — preferably today — as their pre-order period is almost at its end. At the announcement of the new Pixel 9 lineup, Google stated that these phones would hit the shelves on August 22nd, which means you don't have much time left to pre-order and save big in the process. And oh boy, you can indeed save quite the sum when pre-ordering!

Pre-order at Best Buy


Pixel 9: Pre-order at Best Buy and get a $100 Gift Card

Get your latest Pixel 9 with various new Gemini AI features at Best Buy. The merchant offers a $100 Gift card alongside the Pixel 9 pre-order. You can also save up to $799 with eligible device trade-ins, effectively making your new Google Pixel phone free!
$799 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$799
Pre-order at BestBuy

Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Best Buy and get a $200 gift card

If you want a larger flagship phone with the latest Gemini AI features, consider the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This one has a 6.8-inch screen and is now up for pre-order at Best Buy. The device arrives with a $200 gift card. You can also save up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins!
$1099 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$1099
Pre-order at BestBuy

You can score up to a whopping $799 off on the Pixel 9 if you pre-order at Best Buy and trade in an eligible device. Additionally, the retailer is tossing in a free $100 gift card with your purchase.

Best Buy has a similar offer on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The maximum trade-in discount for this phone is $1,099, and you'll also receive a $200 gift card. Plus, you'll get 3 months of Google One 100GB for free with your purchase, regardless of which phone you choose.

In other words, you can snatch the 128GB versions of either phone for free if you score the maximum trade-in value at Best Buy. You'll also be able to snag something else at the retailer for free using the included gift card.

Pre-order on Amazon


Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Amazon + Gift Card

Want more screen real estate to play with? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might be right for you, and it's now available for pre-order. Get yours alongside a $200 Gift Card at Amazon.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 9: Pre-order at Amazon with Gift Card

Pre-order the Pixel 9 with fancy new Gemini AI features at Amazon. The latest non-Pro model with a G4 chip is currently available with a $100 Gift Card.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

If you prefer Amazon, you'll be pleased to know that it also has sweet pre-order deals on Google's new lineup. The Pixel 9 comes with a $100 gift card, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL includes a $200 gift card. We should also note that Amazon does not offer trade-in discounts for these two models.

As you can see, you can indeed save big time when pre-ordering Google's all-new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL. So, if you are eyeing one of these and still haven't pre-ordered, we suggest doing so now. August 22nd will come before you know it, and you'll definitely regret it if you've missed scoring one of these two phones at a massive price cut.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold today


However, if you are gunning for the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you still have time to pre-order one. While they will be released in the U.S. on September 4th, we encourage you to pre-order one now to save big, as these aren't budget-friendly phones and every penny saved is welcomed.

Pixel 9 Pro: Pre-order at Best Buy and get a $200 gift card

The Pixel 9 Pro is also available for pre-order at Best Buy. The sleek smartphone with advanced Gemini AI features and 16GB of RAM is now available with a $200 Gift Card. The best part? You can get it for free with eligible phone trade-ins!
$999 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$999
Pre-order at BestBuy

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order with a $350 Gift Card

The second-gen foldable from Google is here! With its massive 8-inch inner display, it's an awe-inspiring device indeed. Add the Gemini AI fun, and you've got a winner! You can now pre-order one for up to $460 off with eligible device trade-ins. Best Buy also gives you a $350 gift card.
$460 off (26%) Trade-in Gift
$1339
$1799
Pre-order at BestBuy
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

