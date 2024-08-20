The clock is ticking on the best Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-order deals; save now
One of the best times to snag a brand-new fancy smartphone at a great discount is during the pre-order period. In this timeframe, manufacturers, retailers, and carriers usually offer incredible price cuts, amazing trade-in discounts, free gift cards, and more. So, getting a new premium phone during this time is a smart decision, for which your wallet will be extremely thankful.
That's why you should consider this article your last call to pre-order the new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL as soon as possible — preferably today — as their pre-order period is almost at its end. At the announcement of the new Pixel 9 lineup, Google stated that these phones would hit the shelves on August 22nd, which means you don't have much time left to pre-order and save big in the process. And oh boy, you can indeed save quite the sum when pre-ordering!
Pre-order at Best Buy
You can score up to a whopping $799 off on the Pixel 9 if you pre-order at Best Buy and trade in an eligible device. Additionally, the retailer is tossing in a free $100 gift card with your purchase.
Best Buy has a similar offer on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The maximum trade-in discount for this phone is $1,099, and you'll also receive a $200 gift card. Plus, you'll get 3 months of Google One 100GB for free with your purchase, regardless of which phone you choose.
In other words, you can snatch the 128GB versions of either phone for free if you score the maximum trade-in value at Best Buy. You'll also be able to snag something else at the retailer for free using the included gift card.
Pre-order on Amazon
If you prefer Amazon, you'll be pleased to know that it also has sweet pre-order deals on Google's new lineup. The Pixel 9 comes with a $100 gift card, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL includes a $200 gift card. We should also note that Amazon does not offer trade-in discounts for these two models.
As you can see, you can indeed save big time when pre-ordering Google's all-new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL. So, if you are eyeing one of these and still haven't pre-ordered, we suggest doing so now. August 22nd will come before you know it, and you'll definitely regret it if you've missed scoring one of these two phones at a massive price cut.
Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold today
However, if you are gunning for the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you still have time to pre-order one. While they will be released in the U.S. on September 4th, we encourage you to pre-order one now to save big, as these aren't budget-friendly phones and every penny saved is welcomed.
