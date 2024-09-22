The all gold Apple Watch Series 10 and link bracelet is now available, but you can't buy it yet





As the curious individual that I happen to be, I went over to Apple's online store to try and see what options I was presented with. I found that you can go as far as choosing the Titanium gold watch, and choosing the stainless steel link bracelet. However, at that last step you will notice that no ship or pickup date will be provided to you, should you select this particular configuration.









Other configurations, such as the gold watch paired with the gold Milanese Loop, are currently available for purchase, with lead times currently ranging from October 15th to 22nd. Due to this, Gurman suggests this workaround for those eager to achieve this look: purchase the gold Apple Watch Series 10 with any available band and wait to order the gold link bracelet separately. The bracelet's availability remains uncertain, with an estimated release date sometime in late November or December.





There are other factors to consider with the aforementioned combo as well, with pricing being the most significant one. The stainless steel link bracelet in gold comes in at a whopping $1049 USD while the Milanese loop is about $250 cheaper.









It is, of course, a matter of personal choice and style which band you choose, whether it be silicone, fabric, or stainless steel. The gold Apple Watch Series 10 with a gold link bracelet represents a luxurious and aspirational option for those looking to make a statement. Its combination of premium materials and elegant design is likely to attract a dedicated following among fashion-conscious Apple users.









This unexpected unavailability has sparked curiosity among those same users, who are eager to see the combination of gold titanium and a matching link bracelet that has been teased for so long. The delay is likely due to production challenges or high demand for this particular configuration.





As of now, it remains to be seen when the gold link bracelet will become available for purchase. While the wait may be frustrating for some, the anticipation surrounding this highly sought-after configuration is only growing. It's clear that Apple has once again tapped into the desires of its customers with this elusive and exclusive offering.

