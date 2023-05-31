Waze teams up with tennis legend Roger Federer for a new driving experience
Waze is at it again with yet another driving experience that will make our commuting more relaxing, because let’s face it, the navigation app can only do so much when it comes to busy traffic. On the bright side, it’s always nice to hear a famous person giving you advise or simply guiding you through the traffic.
Roger Federer had something to say about the new Waze driving experience too: “I’m excited to help navigate my fans as part of my Waze driving experience. Driving around town with a navigator and playing doubles both require accurate timing and trusting your partner’s lead. Together with Waze, I will do my best to make proper adjustments if you miss your turn and make sure my partners on the road get to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible.”
Naturally, the new driving experience wouldn’t be complete with the special Mood. You’ll be able to select from some of Federer’s favorite vehicles like the Mercedes G-Class SUV or Mayback S-Class Cabriolet, as well as update your Mood to Victorious.
Starting today, the Roger Federer driving experience is available globally with voice navigation in English, French, and German. Update to the latest version of Waze to take advantage of the new driving experience.
Speaking of which, when you choose the Roger Federer experience, he’ll use encouraging words when the traffic slows down, such as “Make a U-Turn. Hey, even champions can mess up” or “Heavy traffic reported ahead. Let’s treat this like a change-of-ends break. I might even put on a fresh shirt.”
