Waze teams up with tennis legend Roger Federer for a new driving experience

I’m excited to help navigate my fans as part of my Waze driving experience. Driving around town with a navigator and playing doubles both require accurate timing and trusting your partner’s lead. Together with Waze, I will do my best to make proper adjustments if you miss your turn and make sure my partners on the road get to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible

Make a U-Turn. Hey, even champions can mess up

Heavy traffic reported ahead. Let’s treat this like a change-of-ends break. I might even put on a fresh shirt