Famous comedian takes over Waze for a new driving experience
Waze is adding yet another driving experience for drivers who decide to use its navigation app. This time around the company has partnered with famous comedian, actor, writer and producer Hasan Minhaj. The new driving experience is certainly the most entertaining of them all thanks to Hasan’s commentary.
But that’s not all you get if you’re using Waze. The Hasan Minhaj driving experience includes a custom Minivan vehicle and a Hasan-inspired Mood (how drivers appear on the map), Hilarious. These new features are now available from the “Customize your drive” menu.
I’m excited to be partnering with Waze as your personal navigator in my new driving experience. The car is where I come up with some of my best content – from jokes about traffic stalls to my experiences with the dreaded ‘Check Engine’ light. I think everyone can relate to the absurdities of driving and I love the opportunity to bring some humor to everyone on the roads.
Just make sure to select the new Hasan Minhaj driving experience and turn on voice directions, car icon, and mood. Also, don’t forget to save your settings, at least until the next driving experience hits the app. The new driving experience is available globally with a voice in English, just like many other similar experiences released by Waze in the past.
