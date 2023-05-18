Famous comedian takes over Waze for a new driving experience

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Apps
Waze is adding yet another driving experience for drivers who decide to use its navigation app. This time around the company has partnered with famous comedian, actor, writer and producer Hasan Minhaj. The new driving experience is certainly the most entertaining of them all thanks to Hasan’s commentary.

I’m excited to be partnering with Waze as your personal navigator in my new driving experience. The car is where I come up with some of my best content – from jokes about traffic stalls to my experiences with the dreaded ‘Check Engine’ light. I think everyone can relate to the absurdities of driving and I love the opportunity to bring some humor to everyone on the roads.


But that’s not all you get if you’re using Waze. The Hasan Minhaj driving experience includes a custom Minivan vehicle and a Hasan-inspired Mood (how drivers appear on the map), Hilarious. These new features are now available from the “Customize your drive” menu.

Just make sure to select the new Hasan Minhaj driving experience and turn on voice directions, car icon, and mood. Also, don’t forget to save your settings, at least until the next driving experience hits the app. The new driving experience is available globally with a voice in English, just like many other similar experiences released by Waze in the past.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
