Telegram’s latest update adds ability to hide spoilers in media content, other new features
Telegram finished the year with a bang. The messaging app released a new update in the last days of 2022, which brings many useful features and just as many improvements to already existing features. For starters, Telegram users will now be able to hide spoilers in media content. Also, the update introduces new ways to save space on your phone, as well as additional drawing tools and suggested profile pictures.
Another nifty feature added in the latest update reduces the size Telegram takes on your phone. That’s now possible with the addition of separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels (with some exceptions for specific chats). You can view what’s taking up space and clear whatever you wish from the dedicated tabs for Media, Files and Music.
If you’re an iOS user, Telegram announced they have reduced the time it takes the app to calculate the cache size of the app, something that Android users have been enjoying for a while.
Not to mention that you can now change size, fond, and background when adding text to photos or videos. It’s also worth noting that all users, regardless of whether or not they have a Telegram Premium subscription, can add custom animated emoji to text on images.
Last but not least, Telegram’s latest update introduces profile pictures for contacts. Simply choose a picture from any of your contacts if you want to differentiate them from the other. Of course, you’ll be the only one to see it on their profile.
In addition to supporting spoiler formatting to hide text in messages, Telegram now lets users cover photos and videos with a layer that blurs the image. The recipient can remove the blur with one tap if they decide to go ahead and see the spoiler. To make use of the new hidden media feature, select one or more items in the attachment menu, tap the three dots icon and choose “Hide with Spoiler.”
There are also new drawing and text tools available now. The app’s media editor has been completely overhauled and drawing tools now dynamically change width based on drawing speed and automatically smooth lines. Also, a new blur tool is available for those who want to send sensitive data, along with five very accurate ways to choose colors.
