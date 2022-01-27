Notification Center

Apps

Facebook goes back to static profile pictures, profile videos going away soon

Preslav Mladenov
By
1
Facebook goes back to static profile pictures, profile videos going away soon
After seven years of existence, the Facebook option to set a seven-second video instead of a profile picture is going away - in case you're one of the seven people who actually knew about it, anyway.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, recently shared a screenshot of a Facebook notification message saying that 'profile videos are going away soon.'

The message notifies users that on February 7, 2022, Facebook will remove the profile video feature and that the cover image of the profile video will become the new profile picture. So if you’ve set a video as your profile picture, it is probably a good idea to change it with a still image before February 7.

It seems that Facebook has already silently disabled the option to set a video as a profile picture. Users on Reddit have reported that the option to create a profile video no longer appears. There is currently no information available as to why Facebook decided to disable the option and, in general, remove the entire profile video feature.

Facebook introduced the profile video feature in 2015. It enabled Facebook users to set a 7-second looping video clip as their profile picture.

