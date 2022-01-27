Facebook goes back to static profile pictures, profile videos going away soon

Facebook goes back to static profile pictures, profile videos going away soon1
Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, recently shared a screenshot of a Facebook notification message saying that 'profile videos are going away soon.'
It seems that Facebook has already silently disabled the option to set a video as a profile picture. Users on Reddit have reported that the option to create a profile video no longer appears. There is currently no information available as to why Facebook decided to disable the option and, in general, remove the entire profile video feature.