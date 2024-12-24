After caving to legal pressure Telegram is on track to make a profit





Telegram has long remained a controversial platform because of the anonymity it provides its users. While this has helped many evade censorship in authoritarian regimes it has also led to the creation of much less savory communities. One of the major charges levied against Pavel Durov claims that he facilitated illegal transactions.



There are countless Telegram channels which share pirated media, images and videos of battlefields, avenues for unethical activities and much worse content. However, as someone who has used Telegram extensively back in the day, I also find it a bit odd to hold the aforementioned activities against the platform itself.



Discord, for example, also has some truly awful servers. And who knows what goes on in end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp chats? Telegram seems to have garnered a much worse public perception because it initially gained popularity as the platform you went to when you didn’t want to be traced.



Nevertheless, it appears that playing nice with the authorities has helped Telegram secure a profit. It’s too early to tell if Telegram’s relaxed privacy policies will turn off a portion of its user base. But if the app is turning a profit for the first time in its life I doubt the admins would care much either way.