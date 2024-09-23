Telegram caves: will provide your phone number and IP address to authorities

the









Now Durov has explicitly stated that Telegram will comply with legal requests and hand over users’ phone numbers and IP addresses to authorities. In fact, the platform is also introducing AI monitoring tools so it can remain on top of aforementioned “illegal content”. A human team will be monitoring Telegram and removing content deemed problematic as well.



It is true that the platform has often served as a hub for more radical subsets of the populace to congregate. However, and I say this from personal experience, it’s also helped bring together some truly wonderful people. Folks who couldn’t speak out in public due to various external factors.



Whether you agree with the new direction Telegram is taking or not, it’s hard to deny that the platform will just not be the same again. If Telegram is now going to be handing over your data to authorities it might see a mass exodus as a large portion of the user base leaves for alternatives.



It also remains to be seen how the app will handle users who use the platform without providing a phone number and via a VPN. We might see a mandatory phone number requirement in the future, and that would be really controversial.