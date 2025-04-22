Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Telegram has never disclosed a single byte of private messages, claims Pavel Durov, who was arrested in France

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone with the Telegram app.
Even if you're not the type of person who connects with people via texting (and not calling), there's a high chance that you've heard of Telegram. That's because Pavel Durov, billionaire, CEO and founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, was arrested (and subsequently released) not so long ago in France.

He is facing serious charges in France, accused of having facilitated organized crime through his Telegram app.

Now, Durov has something to say about French lawmakers of the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament.

The billionaire expressed strong support for the French National Assembly's recent decision to reject a controversial bill that would have made France the first country in the world to effectively strip its citizens of digital privacy. According to Durov, the proposed law, although presented as a means to fight drug trafficking, would have introduced dangerous consequences without achieving its intended goals:

The members of the National Assembly were wise to reject a law that would have made France the first country in the world to strip its citizens of their right to privacy. Even countries that many Europeans view as lacking in freedoms have never banned encryption. Why? Because it’s technically impossible to guarantee that only the police can access a backdoor. Once introduced, a backdoor can be exploited by other parties — from foreign agents to hackers. As a result, the private messages of all law-abiding citizens can get compromised.

– Pavel Durov on his Telegram account, April, 2025

He pointed out that even nations widely criticized for limited civil liberties have refrained from banning encryption. The reason, he said, is simple: it is technically impossible to create a backdoor that can be accessed solely by law enforcement. Once such a vulnerability exists, it becomes a potential target for hostile entities – from foreign governments to cybercriminals. This kind of compromise could jeopardize the private communications of millions of law-abiding individuals.



Durov also questioned the practical value of the bill in terms of fighting crime. In his view, weakening mainstream encrypted apps would not prevent criminals from communicating securely. Instead, they would simply turn to alternative platforms or lesser-known encrypted services:

Even if mainstream encrypted apps had been weakened by a backdoor, criminals could still communicate securely through dozens of smaller apps — and become even harder to trace due to VPNs.

– Pavel Durov on his Telegram account, April, 2025

Durov emphasized that Telegram would rather leave a country than undermine its encryption or compromise user privacy. He also highlighted Telegram's track record over the past twelve years, stating that the platform has never shared even a single byte of private messages:

In its 12-year history, Telegram has never disclosed a single byte of private messages. In accordance with the EU Digital Services Act, if provided with a valid court order, Telegram would only disclose the IP addresses and phone numbers of criminal suspects — not messages.

– Pavel Durov on his Telegram account, April, 2025

Durov welcomed the National Assembly's decision as a win for digital freedom, but he warned the fight is far from over. Just weeks later, the European Commission put forward a new plan to push backdoors into messaging apps across Europe. To him, it was a clear sign that no country is safe from the slow, steady loss of personal freedoms.

Do you share his views? Let me know in the comments below.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless