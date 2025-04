Telegram has never disclosed a single byte of private messages, claims Pavel Durov, who was arrested in France

– Pavel Durov on his Telegram account, April, 2025

Even if you're not the type of person who connects with people via texting (and not calling), there's a high chance that you've heard of Telegram. That's because Pavel Durov, billionaire, CEO and founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, was arrested (and subsequently released ) not so long ago in France.He is facing serious charges in France, accused of having facilitated organized crime through his Telegram app.Now, Durov has something to say about French lawmakers of the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament.The billionaire expressed strong support for the French National Assembly's recent decision to reject a controversial bill that would have made France the first country in the world to effectively strip its citizens of digital privacy. According to Durov, the proposed law, although presented as a means to fight drug trafficking, would have introduced dangerous consequences without achieving its intended goals:He pointed out that even nations widely criticized for limited civil liberties have refrained from banning encryption. The reason, he said, is simple: it is technically impossible to create a backdoor that can be accessed solely by law enforcement. Once such a vulnerability exists, it becomes a potential target for hostile entities – from foreign governments to cybercriminals. This kind of compromise could jeopardize the private communications of millions of law-abiding individuals.Durov also questioned the practical value of the bill in terms of fighting crime. In his view, weakening mainstream encrypted apps would not prevent criminals from communicating securely. Instead, they would simply turn to alternative platforms or lesser-known encrypted services:Durov emphasized that Telegram would rather leave a country than undermine its encryption or compromise user privacy. He also highlighted Telegram's track record over the past twelve years, stating that the platform has never shared even a single byte of private messages:Durov welcomed the National Assembly's decision as a win for digital freedom, but he warned the fight is far from over. Just weeks later, the European Commission put forward a new plan to push backdoors into messaging apps across Europe. To him, it was a clear sign that no country is safe from the slow, steady loss of personal freedoms.