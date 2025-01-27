Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Telegram gets a second January update, these are the new features

A digital animation showing a woman in front of a mirror with dozens of hats around her.
Love it or hate it, Telegram is among the most popular messaging apps out there – and until recently, it was praised for its stance on user privacy. That changed after the app's founder, Pavel Durov, was arrested and subsequently made some tweaks to the way the app works. This disappointed many.

Telegram continues to operate, though – and even if some left the platform right away, the messaging client is receiving regular updates. In the first days of 2025, Telegram got its first update for the year that we told you about. It introduced a third-party verification system, letting verified organizations or public figures verify others, like employees, to combat scams and misinformation. The update also included new search filters, custom emojis for folders, and more.

Now, it's time for another update, even though January is not yet over. It introduces six new features to Telegram, such as the ability to use collectible gifts as emoji statuses, transfer gifts to the blockchain, send gifts to channels, and additional enhancements.

Users can now wear their unique gifts as emoji statuses, giving their profile a nice effect and a custom backdrop that matches the collectible. To use this feature, go to My Profile > Gifts, select a gift, and tap 'Wear'. Removing the gift will revert the profile to its original appearance.

Additionally, gifts can now be moved to the TON blockchain, allowing users to transfer, auction, or maintain permanent control over them, even if they lose access to their Telegram account. This also enables integration with external services like auction platforms.

The TON blockchain (The Open Network) is a decentralized platform originally created by Telegram to support transactions, smart contracts, and decentralized apps (dApps). Such applications run on blockchain networks instead of centralized servers, and are believed to offer greater security, transparency, and user control.

Another new feature in Telegram allows users to send gifts to channels, celebrating holidays or achievements. These gifts are displayed on the channel's profile and can be upgraded using Stars, turning them into unique collectibles.

Channel owners can transfer or auction these gifts on the blockchain. This feature will roll out gradually and may not be available everywhere immediately.

Also, channel profiles now include a filtering system for gifts. The 'Gifts' tab allows sorting by value, collectible status, date received, and whether the gift is from a limited or unlimited collection.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

