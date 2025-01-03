Telegram update brings a unique third-party verification system
Telegram's latest update is introducing a new third-party account verification system now. The company shared the news in a new blog post. The idea behind this new system is to allow public figures or companies that are already verified by Telegram in turn to verify others, like employees working for that organization.
The company or person is also required to have a unique icon (in a solid, simple color) that will appear next to the names of the accounts they have verified.
But that's not all that's coming with this Telegram update. The chat app is also getting new search filters that will let you refine a list of results from private chats, group chats, or channels. You also get custom emojis for folder names, reactions for service messages, and the ability to upgrade gifts to NFTs.
Telegram's new third-party verification system is quite cool, in my opinion. It's a creative solution and not generally done on many of the other chat apps.
The new system aims to help prevent scams and reduce misinformation, thanks to a proactive solution that sets a new standard for social media platforms. Individuals or groups that will get the ability to verify others must already have an official bot verified by Telegram. If they do, they can apply to become a third-party verifier.
Any account that was verified using this new system will have that logo next to their name. When you open their profile, you will see a detailed explanation of the status and what it means. Telegram indicates in the blog post that this system is separate from its internal verification, and is also providing more details in a new guide.
Telegram recently announced that it is profitable for the first time thanks to things like Premium subscriptions, ads, Telegram Stars, and other monetization features.
