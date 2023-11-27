Snag this dirt cheap TCL tab with big display and nice battery life on Cyber Monday and get a nice entertainment device
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cyber Monday may not be as glamorous as Black Friday, but it still brings pretty awesome sales. For instance, you can now snatch a brand-new TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 tablet with a sweet 37% discount on Amazon. Or, in other words, save $71 on this already pretty budget-friendly tablet if you pull the trigger on this deal right now.
The TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 is no powerhouse, so don't expect a stellar performance out of this handsome fella. It comes equipped with a Helio P22T chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The tablet should have enough firepower for day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos. Furthermore, it has a dedicated slot for a memory card, which means you will be able to expand its storage in case you need more space for your gym shots.
Of course, a great tablet for entertainment should also have good battery life. This is why the TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 sports a 6000mAh battery that has enough juice to let you stream videos for up to 9 hours straight before the need to make a pit stop for charging.
So, while you won't get a performance beast when going for the TCL TAB 10 Gen 2, you will receive a pretty nice budget-friendly tablet great for watching your favorite TV shows on the go without breaking the bank. Furthermore, the slate is now more affordable for Cyber Monday, making it an even bigger bargain than usual. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 for less now.
On the other hand, the TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 is one pretty awesome entertainment device on a budget. This bad boy packs a 10.36-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. Additionally, the screen supports NXTVISION technology, which enhances the picture quality even further. Also, the tablet has dual speakers for an even more awesome watching experience.
