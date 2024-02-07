Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

This exquisitely affordable TCL tablet has a Full HD screen, hefty battery, 5G speeds, and more

What do pretty much all of the best budget tablets out there have in common? That's right, none of those devices comes with built-in cellular connectivity. At least not at a truly irresistible price of, say, $200 or less.

But that's where the aptly named TCL Tab 10 5G comes in right now, setting you back a measly $129.99 with, you guessed it, standalone 5G support and a generous 10.1-inch screen equipped with a more than respectable resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, aka Full HD.

5G, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Android 12, 10.1-Inch IPS Display with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 800T Processor, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Stereo Speakers, Prime Gray Color
How can this thing be so incredibly cheap when something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite frequently costs $200 in a Wi-Fi-only variant? Before you even think it, no, you're not dealing with refurbished or pre-owned units of any sort here.

Woot is selling the TCL Tab 10 5G at a crazy low $129.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, which makes this one-day-only promotion extremely hard to resist for Android-loving bargain hunters.

Speaking of, you have to consider that the mid-end slate on offer here runs Android 12 on the software side of things with no guarantee of an Android 13 update on the horizon, which could definitely prove to be a major deal breaker for some prospective buyers concerned with security and general long-term support.

Other compromises you'll need to learn to live with if you decide to take advantage of Woot's undeniably compelling new deal include just 32 gigs of internal storage space and a so-so 4GB RAM count, with an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 800T processor and 8,000mAh battery looking like the exact opposite of a compromise.

All in all, you're certainly looking at a mixed bag here in terms of specifications (and design as well), but trust us when we tell you that there's no Android tablet available today that comes remotely close to this thing's overall value in the sub-$200 segment.

Interestingly, the same device is currently available for $10 less on Amazon (after you apply a special coupon), but that deal is actually taken care of by a less reputable third-party seller than Woot, so... you'll have to decide for yourself which buying route makes more sense to you.

