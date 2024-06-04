This TCL tablet with unlocked 5G and a US warranty is mind-blowingly cheap for 24 hours only





As the name makes it abundantly clear right off the bat, this is a 5G-enabled 10-incher, which is obviously not what we can say about the aforementioned Fire HD 10 or a lot of other Android tablets currently available for $100, $200, or even $300. That makes it pretty amazing that Woot is charging just $99.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged TCL Tab 10 5G with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

TCL Tab 10 5G Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Android 12, 10.1-Inch IPS Display with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 800T Processor, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Stereo Speakers, Gray Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $200 off (67%) $99 99 $299 99 Buy at Woot TCL Tab 10 5G Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Android 12, 10.1-Inch IPS Display with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 800T Processor, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Stereo Speakers, Gray Color, New $175 off (58%) Buy at Amazon





Believe it or not, that's down a whopping 200 bucks (or 67 percent) from a "pointless" price of $299.99, which is how much the slate used to cost when it was originally released. Then again, Woot parent company Amazon lists the TCL Tab 10 5G at a very reasonable price of $149.99 as well while also letting you save $25 at the time of this writing simply by clicking on an "apply coupon" button.





Otherwise put, you can replace Woot's outstanding one-day-only deal with Amazon's decent discount if you miss out on the former and only pay $25 more, which is arguably not bad either. Not when you consider the hefty 8,000mAh battery under the TCL Tab 10 5G's hood in addition to its unlocked 5G support, as well as its more than respectable octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 800T processor, decent 4GB RAM count, excellent stereo speakers, and undeniably beautiful NXTVision display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels (aka Full HD).





As most other Android devices not made by Samsung or Google, this will definitely suffer in terms of software support and major OS updates, but if you think you can live with 2021's Android 12 in 2024, you're probably going to find it difficult to say no to such a deeply discounted 5G-capable tablet with such a well-balanced spec sheet.