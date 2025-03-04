These new NXTPAPER smartphones are meant to replace your e-reader

TCL 60 NXTPAPER | Image credit: TCL

Following the launch of TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G at CES 2025 destined to the North American market, TCL is now expanding the 60 Series with new models featuring its innovative technology.



The best of the two, TCL 60 SE NXTPAPER, is powered by a



As far as the camera goes, the regular model has a huge 108-megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel macro snapper, whereas the 60 SE NXTPAPER features a dual camera setup: 50 MP main + 5 MP ultra-wide. The vanilla version has a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the SE variant comes with a much smaller 8-megapixel secondary camera.



TCL 60 SE NXTPAPER

All phones introduced this year by TCL are very cheap and most of them will be available globally. Here are the prices announced by TCL this week:



TCL 60 SE NXTPAPER 5G - €189, available in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. TCL 60 NXTPAPER - €199, available in Latin America, Asia Pacific.

TCL 60R 5G - €119, available in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

TCL 60 5G - €169, available in Europe, Asia-Pacific.

TCL 60 SE - €169, available in Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, Latin America.

TCL 605 (128GB) - €109, available in Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, Latin America. TCL 605 (256GB) - €139, available in Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, Latin America.

Keep in mind that these NXTPAPER smartphones aren’t meant to be used for gaming or high-quality photography. If you like to read a lot on your phone or e-reader, TCL’s new NXTPAPER phones are a pretty decent alternative.



NXTPAPER is a rather new technology developed by TCL Corporation, which is meant to reduce blue light emissions that are often linked to digital eye strain. The first company’s first phone to feature this specific technology was launched back in 2023.In the last couple of years, TCL not only released more phones and tablets based on NXTPAPER but also refined the technology to reduce eye strain even more when reading.Earlier this week, TCL announced a new lineup of NXTPAPER phones and tablets, which will be available globally in the coming months. The newly introduced TCL 60 Series comprises of six new smartphones, including the TCL 60 SE NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 60 NXTPAPER.Not all phones unveiled by TCL at Mobile World Congress 2025 feature the company’s NXTPAPER technology, but it’s very easy to tell due to their names. Besides the two NXTPAPER models mentioned above, TCL also revealed four other phones: TCL 60R 5G, TCL 60 5G, TCL 60 SE and TCL 605.