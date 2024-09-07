30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
TCL announces new NxtPaper 14 tablet with MediaTek chipset, huge battery

Tablets TCL
TCL NxtPaper 14
TCL NxtPaper 14 | Image credit: TCL
TCL continues to roll out new tablets that take advantage of its own version of e-ink technology. The brand-new NxtPaper 14 tablet was recently unveiled at IFA 2024 and will soon go on sale in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East for €400.

As the name suggests, TCL’s new tablet sports a large 14.3-inch NxtPaper 3.0 display featuring blue light filtering (up to 61%), 2400 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, as well as up to 400 nits peak brightness.

Sadly, the NxtPaper 14 tablet is equipped with an underwhelming MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It lacks microSD card slot and SIM card support.

An 8-megapixel main snapper with autofocus is positioned in the middle of a rather large circular camera island. Surprisingly, the tablet features two cameras in the front, not just one: 13MP + 5MP.

TCL NxtPaper 14 | Image credit: TCL

On the bright side, the NxtPaper 14 is powered by a huge 10,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. According to TCL, it will take around 2 hours for the battery to be fully charged, but one charge should last you for many days considering the display benefits from NxtPaper 3.0 technology.

Other highlights of the NxtPaper 14 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C (2.0), quad speakers, as well as face unlock and stylus support. The tablet lacks a fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm audio jack, but at least it runs on Android 14 right out of the box.

In related news, TCL announced the commercial availability of the Tab 11 Gen 2, a much cheaper tablet that was introduced back in March at Mobile World Congress (MWC). The Tab 11 Gen 2 is now available for purchase in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America for €200.

TCL Tab 11 Gen 2 | Image credit: TCL

The tablet packs a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (up to 1TB). It sports an 11-inch FHD NxtVision LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, an 8-megapixel main camera, a secondary 5-megapixel front facing snapper, and a large 8,000 mAh battery.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

