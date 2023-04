Get the TCL 30XL with a sweet 40% off with this deal from Amazon

Get the TCL 30XL with a 40% discount through Amazon This budget option from TCL is available in French Navy and Night Mist at a 40% discount right now. Its 6.8" and massive 5,000mAh battery can provide you with a great entertainment experience whenever you need it! $80 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





Since TCL’s phones aren’t as famous as those of



A 6.8” display, enhanced with NXTVISION and in HD+ resolution

Powered by the MediaTek Helio A25

Quad camera array with:

○ 50MP main

○ 5MP wide-angle

○ 2MP macro

○ 2MP depth sensor

Dual LED flash for extra oomph

Dual speakers with 3D surround sound capabilities

A huge 5,000mAh battery

64GB of internal storage

Expandable MicroSD storage

Fingerprint sensor on the back panel

Android 12 out of the box

Available in Black (Night Mist) and Blue (French Navy) variants

You’ve got to admit that this is quite the impressive setup for the asking price. That screen, combined with dual speakers would turn the 30XL into a great media device. And it offers extra security through a fingerprint scanner, which is a rare sight on a budget phone.



And sure, the Helio A25 isn’t an absolute powerhouse like the



The TCL 30XL is a super-solid choice for those looking for a cheap Android phone, which can cater to all of your everyday needs. Its huge screen, solid sound and fingerprint sensor help it stand out. Make sure to check it out while the offer is still live, as both of its color options are on 40% off right now with Amazon!

There was a time when budget phones were everywhere, but nowadays, finding a solid pick for an entry-level smartphone is quite the difficult task. Despite there being tons of options that we can label as best budget phones , the hard part is finding a good deal.By now though, you know that we’ve always got your back with great offers! This time around, we’d like to equip those of you looking to join the Android front with a budget-friendly phone with this offer from Amazon for the TCL 30XL, which is 40% off right now!This phone from 2022 comes with not only all of the essentials, which any Android smartphone could ever need, but also with several higher-end features and a solid set of hardware, which is bound to make it worthy of being your daily driver.