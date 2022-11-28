Cash-strapped speed junkies WILL want to consider this 5G TCL mid-ranger at this excellent price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you haven't taken advantage (for some mysterious reason) of any of our top Black Friday phone deals kicked off days or even weeks ahead of the big day and kept alive all weekend long, Amazon might be able to tempt you into using a little of your holiday shopping budget on a last-minute Cyber Monday promotion launched with minimal fanfare.
The 6.67-inch TCL 20 Pro 5G is a mid-range Android handset that hasn't received a lot of media attention in its 18-month or so existence, debuting at a fairly reasonable $519.99 list price in the spring of 2021 and rapidly scoring a couple of very decent discounts.
The discounts obviously grew with time, reaching a $205 Prime-exclusive record a few months ago before jumping all the way up to 240 bucks today for an undoubtedly limited time only. Naturally, anyone can get a cheaper-than-ever TCL 20 Pro with unlocked 5G support for all major US carriers in Marine Blue and Moondust Gray colors now, and if you don't have a problem opting for a... smaller name in the mobile industry than Samsung, Apple, or Motorola, you might find this bad boy's value proposition to be virtually unrivaled.
While you can buy something like the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord N20 5G at an even lower Black Friday Cyber Monday 2022 price, the TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with quite a bit of extra screen real estate, as well as a more sophisticated and versatile quad rear-facing camera system, a whopping 256 gigs of internal storage space, and both fast wired and fast wireless charging capabilities.
The 6GB RAM count, 32MP single selfie shooter, FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution of that large AMOLED display, and 4,500mAh battery are all very impressive specs for this new all-time low price too. Interestingly, the TCL 20 Pro boasts compatibility with T-Mobile and Verizon's 5G networks while settling for AT&T 4G LTE connectivity, which is also pretty darn good for an unlocked device sold on Amazon by its manufacturer instead of through the nation's top wireless service providers.
Last but not least, the ultra-affordable mid-end giant currently runs Android 12 on the software side of things, and despite launching with Android 11 out the box, an official Android 13 update... at some point down the line is definitely possible.
Things that are NOT allowed: