Cash-strapped speed junkies WILL want to consider this 5G TCL mid-ranger at this excellent price

The 6.67-inch TCL 20 Pro 5G is a mid-range Android handset that hasn't received a lot of media attention in its 18-month or so existence, debuting at a fairly reasonable $519.99 list price in the spring of 2021 and rapidly scoring a couple of very decent discounts.

TCL 20 Pro 5G Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Marine Blue $240 off (46%) $279 99 $519 99 Buy at Amazon TCL 20 Pro 5G Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Moondust Gray $240 off (46%) $279 99 $519 99 Buy at Amazon





The discounts obviously grew with time, reaching a $205 Prime-exclusive record a few months ago before jumping all the way up to 240 bucks today for an undoubtedly limited time only. Naturally, anyone can get a cheaper-than-ever TCL 20 Pro with unlocked 5G support for all major US carriers in Marine Blue and Moondust Gray colors now, and if you don't have a problem opting for a... smaller name in the mobile industry than Samsung, Apple, or Motorola, you might find this bad boy's value proposition to be virtually unrivaled.





While you can buy something like the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord N20 5G at an even lower Black Friday Cyber Monday 2022 price, the TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with quite a bit of extra screen real estate, as well as a more sophisticated and versatile quad rear-facing camera system, a whopping 256 gigs of internal storage space, and both fast wired and fast wireless charging capabilities.





The 6GB RAM count, 32MP single selfie shooter, FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution of that large AMOLED display, and 4,500mAh battery are all very impressive specs for this new all-time low price too. Interestingly, the TCL 20 Pro boasts compatibility with T-Mobile and Verizon's 5G networks while settling for AT&T 4G LTE connectivity, which is also pretty darn good for an unlocked device sold on Amazon by its manufacturer instead of through the nation's top wireless service providers.





Last but not least, the ultra-affordable mid-end giant currently runs Android 12 on the software side of things, and despite launching with Android 11 out the box, an official Android 13 update... at some point down the line is definitely possible.