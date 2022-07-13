 TCL bids for Prime Day 2022 limelight at the eleventh hour with ultra-affordable 5G mid-ranger - PhoneArena
TCL bids for Prime Day 2022 limelight at the eleventh hour with ultra-affordable 5G mid-ranger

Promoted to the number four spot among the largest smartphone vendors in the US after LG's mobile industry retirement, TCL isn't exactly generating a lot of regional buzz with its unlocked models, instead relying mainly on ultra-low-cost devices sold through carriers like AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, and T-Mobile to gain relevance.

With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the company flew under our radar in terms of the best Prime Day 2022 phone deals for a good 36 hours or so, catching our attention pretty much at the last minute with a new all-time low price for last year's TCL 20 Pro 5G.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Unlocked, 6GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Marine Blue
$185 off (37%)
$314 99
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Unlocked, 6GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Moondust Gray
$185 off (37%)
$314 99
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

This undeniably beautiful 6.67-inch mid-ranger is marked down by 185 bucks from a $499.99 list price for a few more hours at the time of this writing in Marine Blue and Moondust Gray colors. The slightly costlier Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is the first handset that comes to mind when thinking of something to compare the TCL 20 Pro 5G with, and although this curvy stunner obviously doesn't come with a built-in digital pen, said comparison doesn't really make Motorola look very good all in all.

For one thing, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is definitely more powerful than its direct rival, with a Snapdragon 750 processor under the hood, and while its AMOLED display lacks 120Hz (or even 90Hz) refresh rate support, it's clearly hard to argue with a Full HD+ AMOLED beaut at a sub-$400 price.

The same goes for a quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 48MP primary shooter with OIS capabilities, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor, not to mention the 32MP selfie cam. 

Meanwhile, the battery could have probably been larger than 4,500mAh... if the phone was overall thicker and heavier and thus uglier than it is, with the 256GB internal storage space/6GB memory combination being pretty much as good as this new record low price can possibly get in this day and age... with an Amazon Prime membership.
