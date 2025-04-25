Take your laptop back to the 8-bit age with this super fancy retro mouse!
Up Next:
The third generation of video game consoles, known as the 8-bit era, began on July 15, 1983, with the launch of Nintendo's Famicom and Sega's SG-1000 in Japan. This marked Japan's rise to dominance in the home console market, led by the global success of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).
40-something years later, you can treat your fancy, modern laptop with a super retro looking mouse: the 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse N Edition.
The mouse uses the PAW 3395 sensor, known for its accuracy and responsiveness, supporting six levels of adjustable sensitivity ranging from 50 DPI to 26,000 DPI.
DPI stands for "dots per inch" and it measures how sensitive a mouse is. A lower DPI setting means the cursor will move more slowly and precisely, which is helpful for tasks like photo editing. A higher DPI makes the cursor move faster across the screen with less hand movement – ideal for fast gaming or general browsing. Being able to switch between DPI levels lets you adjust the speed and accuracy of your mouse to match what you're doing.
The mouse supports polling rates ranging from 125Hz to 8000Hz when connected via a wired connection, which determines how frequently it updates the computer with its position, ensuring quick and precise response during use.
There's an included charging dock that doubles as a signal extension base and has built-in storage for the 2.4G wireless adapter. The mouse can connect via three modes:
Battery life varies by mode and settings, with up to 100 hours on Bluetooth and between 26 to 105 hours on 2.4G, depending on the selected polling rate. The battery is a 450mAh rechargeable Li-ion unit, and full charging takes approximately 2.5 hours.
The mouse measures 115×58×39.4mm and weighs 77g. The charging dock measures slightly taller at 115.17×58×45.88mm and weighs 192g. The package includes the mouse, dock, USB cable, 2.4G adapter, and a manual.
40-something years later, you can treat your fancy, modern laptop with a super retro looking mouse: the 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse N Edition.
This is a feature-rich, symmetrical mouse designed for both left- and right-handed users. It includes four programmable side buttons that can be customized for different tasks or gameplay functions. At its core are micro switches, engineered for high durability with a lifespan of up to 100 million clicks. These switches offer precise, tactile feedback with a pre-compression design that minimizes unnecessary travel for each click, the 8BitDo company says.
The mouse uses the PAW 3395 sensor, known for its accuracy and responsiveness, supporting six levels of adjustable sensitivity ranging from 50 DPI to 26,000 DPI.
The mouse supports polling rates ranging from 125Hz to 8000Hz when connected via a wired connection, which determines how frequently it updates the computer with its position, ensuring quick and precise response during use.
There's an included charging dock that doubles as a signal extension base and has built-in storage for the 2.4G wireless adapter. The mouse can connect via three modes:
- Bluetooth LE 5.3
- 2.4G wireless
- Wired USB connection.
Battery life varies by mode and settings, with up to 100 hours on Bluetooth and between 26 to 105 hours on 2.4G, depending on the selected polling rate. The battery is a 450mAh rechargeable Li-ion unit, and full charging takes approximately 2.5 hours.
Recommended Stories
Through the 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 on PC, users can assign new functions to buttons, set macros, adjust DPI levels, and modify performance settings like scroll direction, polling rate, and lift-off distance. These options allow users to fine-tune the mouse’s behavior to fit different needs and preferences.
The mouse measures 115×58×39.4mm and weighs 77g. The charging dock measures slightly taller at 115.17×58×45.88mm and weighs 192g. The package includes the mouse, dock, USB cable, 2.4G adapter, and a manual.
Things that are NOT allowed: