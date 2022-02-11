Tag Heuer's 4th generation of luxury Wear OS smartwatches is almost here

Tag Heuer's 4th generation of luxury Wear OS smartwatches is almost here0
Unlike two years ago when Tag Heuer offered customers just one choice when it comes to Wear OS smartwatches, this year the Swiss company will be launching two luxury wearable devices, both under the Connected Calibre E4 name.
The most expensive of the two will be slight bigger at 45mm and will feature a bulkier design, whereas the slightly cheaper and smaller (42mm) model is more akin to the minimalistic look of other smartwatches like Skagen and Fossil.
What makes these luxury smartwatches so expensive is the materials used in some of the components. For example, both Connected Calibre E4 smartwatches come with OLED displays protected with sapphire crystal. Also, the 45mm model has a titanium case, while the 42mm variant is housed in a steel case. However, both come with fixed bezel ceramic and feature water resistance (up to 50 meters).
The best part specs-wise is the fact that Tag Heuer decided to upgrade the hardware and included Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100 Plus chipset inside. Both smartwatches offer a bunch of connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, altimeter, GPS, compass, heart rate monitor, and accelerometer.
As far as battery goes, both models should provide up to 1 day of full usage, which continues to be the standard for smartwatches eve to this day. The only major downside is that the Connected Calibre E4 series runs Wear OS 2.0, although Tag Heuer did promise to upgrade both smartwatches to Wear OS 3.0 when the update becomes available.
Finally, let’s talk about price. Obviously, the bigger 45mm model will be more expensive, so prepare to pay up to $2,500 for the titanium version, whereas the smaller Connected Calibre E4 42mm costs just $1,800. On the bright side, if you already own an older generation Tag Heuer luxury smartwatch, you can trade it in and save some money on the new models. Both luxury smartwatches should arrive on March 10.